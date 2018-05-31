$120 Billion Automotive Wiring Harness Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application, Propulsion, Vehicle, EV type, Component, Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive wiring harness market is estimated to be USD 81.17 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 120.69 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2018 to 2025. The key growth drivers for the market are the rise in vehicle production and sales, trend of integrating advanced features in the vehicles, and growing demand for electric vehicles.
The passenger car segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The rising vehicle sales of passenger cars globally is responsible for the exponential growth of the automotive wiring harness market. Also, growing stringency of mandates related to emissions and vehicle safety performance in several countries is inflating the demand for automotive wiring harness.
The HVAC application is projected to register the highest growth, in terms of value and volume, in the automotive wiring harness market during the forecast period. The growth of HVAC wiring harness can be attributed to the rising installation rate of HVAC application in the commercial vehicle segment. Commercial vehicles such as LCVs, buses, and trucks are now equipped with comfort & convenience features, thereby boosting the demand for automotive wiring harness.
By EV type, the HEV segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive wiring harness market, by value and volume, during the forecast period. Rising adoption of HEVs by consumers due to high power generation and fuel efficiency is the principal factor driving the growth of wiring harness in this segment.
By propulsion, the automotive wiring harness market for EV segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased production of electric vehicles. However, the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the automotive wiring harness market. It is expected to remain an attractive market in the near future due to increased production and sales.
The automotive wiring harness market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are Yazaki (Japan), Sumitomo (Japan), Aptiv (UK), Leoni (Germany), and Lear (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market
4.2 Market Share of the Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Country
4.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Application
4.4 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Propulsion
4.5 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By EV Type
4.6 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type
4.7 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Component
4.8 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Vehicle Sales
5.2.1.2 Rising Trend of Integrating Advanced Features for Improving Performance and Driving Experience
5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.1.4 Increase in the Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Corrosive Nature of Wiring Harness
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Advanced Technology Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Autonomous and Semiautonomous Vehicles
5.2.3.2 High-Growth Potential in Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Fluctuating Cost of Copper Due to Increasing Demand
5.2.4.2 Industry Shifting Toward Lightweight Wiring Harness
6 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Copper
6.3 Aluminium
6.4 Others
7 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Engine Harness
7.3 Chassis Harness
7.4 Body & Lighting Harness
7.5 Hvac Harness
7.6 Dashboard/Cabin Harness
7.7 Battery Harness
7.8 Airbag Harness
7.9 Seat Harness
7.10 Door Harness
7.11 Sunroof Harness
8 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Propulsion
8.1 Introduction
8.2 ICE Vehicles
8.3 Electric Vehicles (EV)
9 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By EV Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)
10 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Passenger Cars
10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
10.4 Buses
10.5 Truck
11 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Component
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Connectors
11.3 Terminals
11.4 Wires
11.5 Others
12 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Ranking Analysis
13.2 Competitive Situation & Trends
13.2.1 New Product Developments
13.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures
13.2.4 Expansions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Sumitomo Electric
14.2 Lear
14.3 Aptiv
14.4 Yazaki
14.5 Furukawa
14.6 Leoni
14.7 Samvardhana Motherson
14.8 PKC
14.9 Nexans
14.10 Fujikura
14.11 Minda
14.12 THB
14.13 Other Key Regional Companies
14.13.1 Asia Pacific
14.13.1.1 Yura
14.13.1.2 Charng Min Electronic
14.13.1.3 Saison Electronics
14.13.1.4 Shenzhen Deren Electronics
14.13.2 Europe
14.13.2.1 Kromberg & Schubert
14.13.2.2 Drxlmaier
14.13.2.3 Ke Elektronik
14.13.2.4 Fintall OY
14.13.3 North America
14.13.3.1 Pacific Insight Electronics
14.13.3.2 Prestolite Wire
14.13.3.3 Cypress Industries
14.13.4 Rest of the World
14.13.4.1 Brascabos
14.13.4.2 Hesto Harnesses
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/78m6tg/120_billion?w=5
