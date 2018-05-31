$120 Billion Automotive Wiring Harness Market - Global Forecast to 2025

The automotive wiring harness market is estimated to be USD 81.17 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 120.69 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2018 to 2025. The key growth drivers for the market are the rise in vehicle production and sales, trend of integrating advanced features in the vehicles, and growing demand for electric vehicles.

The passenger car segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The rising vehicle sales of passenger cars globally is responsible for the exponential growth of the automotive wiring harness market. Also, growing stringency of mandates related to emissions and vehicle safety performance in several countries is inflating the demand for automotive wiring harness.

The HVAC application is projected to register the highest growth, in terms of value and volume, in the automotive wiring harness market during the forecast period. The growth of HVAC wiring harness can be attributed to the rising installation rate of HVAC application in the commercial vehicle segment. Commercial vehicles such as LCVs, buses, and trucks are now equipped with comfort & convenience features, thereby boosting the demand for automotive wiring harness.

By EV type, the HEV segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive wiring harness market, by value and volume, during the forecast period. Rising adoption of HEVs by consumers due to high power generation and fuel efficiency is the principal factor driving the growth of wiring harness in this segment.

By propulsion, the automotive wiring harness market for EV segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased production of electric vehicles. However, the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the automotive wiring harness market. It is expected to remain an attractive market in the near future due to increased production and sales.

The automotive wiring harness market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are Yazaki (Japan), Sumitomo (Japan), Aptiv (UK), Leoni (Germany), and Lear (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market

4.2 Market Share of the Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Country

4.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Application

4.4 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Propulsion

4.5 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By EV Type

4.6 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type

4.7 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Component

4.8 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Vehicle Sales

5.2.1.2 Rising Trend of Integrating Advanced Features for Improving Performance and Driving Experience

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Increase in the Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Corrosive Nature of Wiring Harness

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Advanced Technology Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Autonomous and Semiautonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.2 High-Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Fluctuating Cost of Copper Due to Increasing Demand

5.2.4.2 Industry Shifting Toward Lightweight Wiring Harness



6 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Copper

6.3 Aluminium

6.4 Others



7 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Engine Harness

7.3 Chassis Harness

7.4 Body & Lighting Harness

7.5 Hvac Harness

7.6 Dashboard/Cabin Harness

7.7 Battery Harness

7.8 Airbag Harness

7.9 Seat Harness

7.10 Door Harness

7.11 Sunroof Harness



8 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Propulsion

8.1 Introduction

8.2 ICE Vehicles

8.3 Electric Vehicles (EV)



9 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By EV Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)



10 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Cars

10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

10.4 Buses

10.5 Truck



11 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Component

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Connectors

11.3 Terminals

11.4 Wires

11.5 Others



12 Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Ranking Analysis

13.2 Competitive Situation & Trends

13.2.1 New Product Developments

13.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

13.2.4 Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Sumitomo Electric

14.2 Lear

14.3 Aptiv

14.4 Yazaki

14.5 Furukawa

14.6 Leoni

14.7 Samvardhana Motherson

14.8 PKC

14.9 Nexans

14.10 Fujikura

14.11 Minda

14.12 THB

14.13 Other Key Regional Companies

14.13.1 Asia Pacific

14.13.1.1 Yura

14.13.1.2 Charng Min Electronic

14.13.1.3 Saison Electronics

14.13.1.4 Shenzhen Deren Electronics

14.13.2 Europe

14.13.2.1 Kromberg & Schubert

14.13.2.2 Drxlmaier

14.13.2.3 Ke Elektronik

14.13.2.4 Fintall OY

14.13.3 North America

14.13.3.1 Pacific Insight Electronics

14.13.3.2 Prestolite Wire

14.13.3.3 Cypress Industries

14.13.4 Rest of the World

14.13.4.1 Brascabos

14.13.4.2 Hesto Harnesses



