120+ Diverse High School Scholars To Receive 50 Hours Of STEAM Training

This year's theme is "Unlock your PSAs: Passions, Skills and Abilities," where students will participate in the featured three-day coding and pitch competition, Hack<It>Upstart Powered by STEMBoard and INROADS. The challenge allows students to develop inventive technology solutions to issues facing their communities. Scholars team up to present to a judging panel, and one grand prize winner will be awarded for each track: cybersecurity, entrepreneurship and electrical engineering. Special guests attending the Hack<It>Upstart include Forest Harper – INROADS President and CEO, Catherine Pugh – Mayor of Baltimore, Dr. Jarvis Sulcer – Director of Education at STEMBoard and Dr. David Wilson – President of Morgan State University. "This is our third year partnering with INROADS College Links, and our joint goal is to inspire students in pursuing STEAM careers," said Dr. Jarvis Sulcer, STEMBoard's Director of Education. "We're eager to see all the amazing ideas that come from the Hack<It>Upstart."

While the National Career Academy focuses on professional growth, it also hones in on scholars' personal growth. The conference includes "A Dress for Success Fashion Show" sponsored by JCPenney, where students will have the opportunity to model professional work attire. Scholars will participate in Confidence M.O.D.E. (Mastery, Obstacles, Determination and Execution) and volunteer for a day of service through Project Clean Stream: Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. In addition, NCA is hosting a fireside chat with Brittany Young (B-360) Aisha Bowe (STEMBoard) and Brandon Andrews (Values Partnerships), motivating students to find their passion in STEAM and business.

The nine-day conference will allow scholars to engage in interactive workshops designed to help them prepare for the professional world. "The workshops we've selected for this year's National Career Academy will help our scholars consider their career interests and teach them what it takes to be successful in life after high school," said Adriana M. Spikes-Freeman, National Program Director for INROADS College Links. "Holding the conference at Morgan State University is such a great opportunity for students to have an authentic college campus experience, especially at an HBCU."

"We're thrilled to have these high school scholars on our campus for a week of development," said Freddie Smith, Assistant Director of the Clara I. Adams Honors College at Morgan State University said, Giving students a complete college campus experience is our goal for the week, and we believe that this exposure will help prepare them to graduate from high school and enter college."

Students will gain a myriad of skills through Gallup StrengthsFinder assessment, S.T.A.R. Technique program for resumes and interviewing skills, INROADS' internship process as well as additional preparation sessions, including corporate visits to Lockheed Martin Global Vision Center, McCormick, Stanley Black & Decker, The John Hopkins University Hospital, and the United States Supreme Court to gain a sense of business working environments.

The weeklong event ends with an Awards Soirée, where winners of the Hack<It>Upstart competition will be announced. To learn more about INROADS visit www.INROADS.org.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS develops and places talented underserved youth in business and industry, preparing them for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal and social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has placed students in over 135,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated over 28,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with over 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADS Inc.

