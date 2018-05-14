$120 Million Sale of Luxury Multifamily Property in Florida Completed by Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales

The Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales team, led by Greg Engler, Chris Conklin, and Roberto Pesant, represented HG Management, LLC in the sale of the asset to Stockbridge Capital Group. Mr. Conklin remarked, "HG Management continues to raise the bar as it relates to delivering the highest quality product in South Florida. This team has closed three new South Florida apartment development transactions for HG Management, totaling nearly $350,000,000 in sales volume. The Quaye represents one of the finest multifamily garden communities delivered to date."

Charles Funk and Jeff Meehan with HG Management, LLC commented, "Sustainable development is the future and we are glad to have had such a passionate development team work on this one-of-a-kind project."

Situated on 30 acres of land with four on-site lakes, The Quaye boasts a 10,538 square-foot clubhouse with a 2,911 square-foot fitness center, multi-purpose sports court, golf and sports simulator, boxing ring, clubroom with four 65-inch televisions, coffee and juice bar, business center, and state-of-the-art demonstration kitchen. Other community amenities include a jogging path throughout 3.56 acres of preserves, a 3,000 square-foot dog park, and pool area consisting of an Olympic-style lap pool and gazebo with fully equipped kitchen. The community was developed with 70 percent townhome units that include direct-access garages with fully-equipped electric car charging outlets.

The Quaye is ideally located in the heart of The Village of Wellington, a premier residential neighborhood with one of the highest income levels in Florida. The town is set in an attractive natural environment with a wealth of recreational, cultural, shopping, and entertainment venues such as world-renowned equestrian centers, the Mall at Wellington Green, the Gardens Mall, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, newly announced Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Market, public parks, and nationally celebrated golf resorts, country clubs, and spas. The Quaye also benefits from a host of walkable retail and restaurants.

Located in South Florida, where Walker & Dunlop's Investment Sales team has closed over $1.5 billion in sales over the last 30 months, the Village of Wellington is minutes from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, providing quick access to appealing amenities, "A" rated schools, attractive neighborhoods, and employment hubs. The town shares a boundary with Everglades National Park and is internationally recognized as the Equestrian Capital of the World.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/120-million-sale-of-luxury-multifamily-property-in-florida-completed-by-walker--dunlop-investment-sales-300648018.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

