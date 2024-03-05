1200 MHz radar bandwidth in-orbit technology demonstrator enhances ICEYE's expansive SAR satellite constellation

ICEYE strengthens its persistent Earth Observation capabilities with the successful launch of three new satellites.

HELSINKI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in persistent monitoring and natural catastrophe solutions, successfully launched three additional synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites on March 4, 2024, including a 1200 MHz radar bandwidth in-orbit technology demonstrator that will enable 25 cm imaging. The satellites were integrated via launch integrator Exolaunch and successfully lifted off aboard SpaceX's Transporter-10 rideshare from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. Each spacecraft has established communication, and early routine operations are underway.

ICEYE radar satellite imagery of Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, acquired using Spot Fine mode in April 2023.

Two of the three SAR satellites launched on the mission are manufactured by ICEYE US, while one is an in-orbit technology demonstrator manufactured by ICEYE in Finland. The in-orbit demonstrator model features an upgrade to ICEYE's unique X-band antenna, increasing radar bandwidth to 1200 MHz. This enables higher-resolution imagery, up to 25 cm, and will be initially assigned to engineering tests before being made available to ICEYE customers.

"Our growing constellation provides an objective and reliable source of intelligence, enabling a faster, more accurate response to changes taking place anywhere on the planet," Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE. "The launch of the 1200 MHz bandwidth technology demonstrator delivers 25 cm resolution SAR imaging, unlocking a new level of clarity and detail for high-priority decision-making."

The satellites launched include an advanced radar that enables major improvements in image quality, faster downlink speeds for more agile imagery collections, and better integration with ICEYE's global network of ground stations.

Eric Jensen, CEO of ICEYE US, said: "Our partners require dependable and persistent change detection to address emergent, time-critical needs. We are proud to add two additional U.S-built satellites to our constellation, strengthening our commitment to deliver strategic insights for our defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial customers."

ICEYE has now successfully deployed 34 spacecraft since 2018 and operates the world's largest constellation of SAR satellites, which can image any location on the Earth's surface in any environmental condition, day or night. SAR data provides precise insights for ICEYE's government and commercial customers in near real-time.

ICEYE plans to launch up to 15 satellites in 2024.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE is headquartered in Finland and operates from five international locations. ICEYE has more than 600 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

For more information, please visit: www.iceye.com

Follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354550/ICEYE_US_2023.jpg