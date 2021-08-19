120Water and National Rural Water Association Announce New Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS and DUNCAN, Okla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 120Water and the National Rural Water Association (NRWA) announced a new partnership today that will expand the technical assistance and support available to state rural water chapters as they prepare to meet new regulatory requirements.

The partnership will equip state rural water association members across the country with tools and resources to manage water quality programs related to lead and other contaminants. This will include educational resources, ongoing training, and access to 120Water solutions—consisting of cloud-based software, point-of-use sampling kits and expert consulting services—at a preferred price. The partnership will focus specifically on helping water systems as they prepare to meet new regulatory expectations due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR).

"As the national conversation surrounding water infrastructure continues in Washington and new regulatory expectations are introduced by the LCRR, we know smaller water systems across the country want to get ahead and avoid increased operational burdens," said Lowell Huffman, Director of Partnerships at 120Water. "Through our partnership with the NRWA, we will provide these systems with the tools and resources they need to remain compliant, access funding to manage their inventory, and support to efficiently execute lead management programs."

Officials from NRWA also referenced the unique challenges water professionals are facing in rural communities, while state leaders highlighted how their members are already benefiting from collaboration with 120Water.

"Supporting rural water and wastewater professionals throughout the country remains a primary focus for the NRWA," said Anthony Prince, NRWA Development Director. "With regulatory updates on the horizon, it is imperative that these professionals and utility systems have the resources needed to remain compliant. 120Water provides complete and simple solutions to assist these essential workers. NRWA is excited to announce this new partnership and assist 120Water in bringing their solutions to the Rural Water industry."

This national partnership builds upon 120Water's existing collaborations with state rural water affiliates across the country, including Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia and Delaware.

"120Water has been a great resource to both SCRWA staff and utility members as we traverse the ever-changing compliance requirements surrounding the new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions," said Jill Miller, Executive Director of the South Carolina Rural Water Association (SCRWA). "Although the revisions are still a lot to take in, the 120Water team's expertise, resources and collaborative approach to tackling this complicated rule makes the task more manageable for all involved."

Affiliate rural water associations interested in learning more or establishing a similar program may contact Lowell Huffman, Director of Partnerships at 120Water.

ABOUT 120WATER

120Water is the end-to-end solution water professionals across the country use to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software, professional services and point of use kits, 120Water's solution provides a tailored roadmap for complying with lead and other water quality programs that protect our public health. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 7,000 sampling events across the country, partnering with water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, the City of Asheville, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. More information is available at 120Water.com and on Twitter @120_Water.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION

The National Rural Water Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to training, supporting, and promoting the water and wastewater professionals that serve small and rural communities across the country. NRWA provides training and technical assistance through 49 affiliated State Rural Water Associations that currently have over 31,000 utility system members. Rural Water training and technical assistance covers every aspect of operating, managing and financing water and wastewater utilities. Learn more at https://nrwa.org/.

