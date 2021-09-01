120Water Expands Illinois Footprint, Hires Key Executive

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 120Water announced today plans to expand the company's presence in Illinois with the appointment of Kurt Phillips, newly hired chief financial officer.

With passage of Illinois' Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act as well as the pending federal infrastructure legislation and the EPA's Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, the expanded Illinois footprint will equip the company to meet the growing needs of Illinois communities for comprehensive water quality programs designed to protect public health.

"Illinois has been a national leader in proactively monitoring water quality and prioritizing water infrastructure," said Megan Glover, co-founder and chief executive officer of 120Water. "Through our presence in Illinois communities, we have not only helped school systems manage their lead and drinking water programs, but have assisted the state's health department in monitoring wastewater for COVID-19 prevalence. We are excited to expand our impact within Illinois and look forward to continued collaborations with industry partners."

The company's extensive expertise and experience in the state includes supporting over 50 LCR compliance and wastewater programs including American Illinois, Village of Lombard, Village of Westmont, and Discovery Partners Institute. Its support of Illinois organizations includes working with water systems to more efficiently complete their inventory validation and ease the operational burdens of increased sampling requirements.

As CFO, Phillips will also anchor the company's Illinois presence. He most recently led finance and operations at business-to-business technology companies across the Midwest, most recently as chief financial officer of Emplify, an Indianapolis-based employee engagement measurement company.

"It's clear 120Water is in a unique position to help water professionals prepare for upcoming regulatory requirements and funding opportunities," said Phillips. "After 390% customer growth already in 2021, I'm excited to leverage my past experience to help the company continue their remarkable growth and serve communities throughout Illinois and across the country."

ABOUT 120WATER

120Water is the end-to-end solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software, services and point of use kits, 120Water's solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs that protect public health. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 7,000 sampling events across the country, partnering with water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, the City of Asheville, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow them on Twitter @120_Water.

