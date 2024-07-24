121 Corp expands Its Full-Service Offerings with the Acquisition of US Digital Player Studio Misfits

121 Corp' s commitment to exceptional solutions at unprecedented speed is further amplified by its recent strategic move.

Through 121's recent acquisition, the network now incorporates Studio Misfits's expertise—a California-based specialist in marketing, web development, and e-commerce.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 121 Corp unveils its global Full-Service Network , created to meet the dynamic needs of today's brands. This includes 121 Spark, a US-based creative agency specializing in brand growth; 121 Design, a day-to-day design services group powered by AI; 121 Studios, a production studio with high-end production and CGI capabilities; and 121 DX, a digital solutions agency equipped to handle any digital challenge.

"Our strategic locations and talent resourcing position 121 Corp as the one-stop shop for global brands," says Francisco Serrano, CEO of 121 Corp. "We provide seamless, end-to-end services specifically tailored for Fortune 500 companies."

The recent merger with Studio Misfits, a West Coast boutique digital agency, has significantly enhanced 121 DX. With over 17 years of expertise, the improved team at 121 DX is robustly equipped with US-based marketing strategists and leading UX/UI designers across multiple time zones.

121 Spark excels in crafting campaigns that captivate audiences. 121 Studios tells masterfully crafted stories with exceptional video production, photography, and multimedia content. 121 Design stands out for its high-quality executions that beautifully marry form and function.

Together, these agencies embody 121 Corp's commitment to delivering innovative and impactful solutions.

Why 121 Corp Stands Out

121 Corp's longstanding partnerships with Fortune 500 companies like Reckitt, Audible, Arm & Hammer, Amazon, and P&G highlight the effectiveness of our swift, efficient, and high-quality solutions.

Mariana Scuderi, 121 Corp's Chief Growth Officer, emphasizes: "Our subsidiaries are strategically located across the globe, with headquarters in Washington D.C., offices in New York, California, and Amsterdam, and production hubs in Mexico, Argentina, Philippines, South Africa, and Ukraine." She adds, "Our recent mergers and acquisitions highlight our ongoing commitment to evolve and deliver exceptional global services while providing nimble and efficient solutions for our clients."

About 121 Corp:

121 Corp LLC, a USA-based holding company with subsidiaries in Europe and South America, addresses all marketing needs efficiently and seamlessly under one roof, with a commitment to excellence.

