1212 Lincoln Road Welcomes Sadelle's by Major Food Group

With locations in New York City's SoHo, The Bellagio in Las Vegas, and Kith Paris, Sadelle's draws crowds from around the world for its extraordinary bagels, baked goods, sliced-to-order salmon, chopped salads, decadent sandwiches, and other New York City appetizing classics, all served in a refined, fun setting. At 1212 Lincoln Road, for the first time ever, the full-service restaurant will also consist of an all-day market offering the full selection of Sadelle's classics, as well as a range of prepared foods and the finest specialty pantry items curated by MFG's Michelin-starred chefs.

"It's an honor to help shape the future of this legendary neighborhood with a showstopping evolution of our beloved Sadelle's," says MFG Co-Owner Jeff Zalaznick. "Whether you're visiting us for an unforgettable meal or picking up provisions to make magic at home, we want everyone to be a regular."

Crescent Heights' 1212 Lincoln Road has become a popular lifestyle destination in the undeniably booming city. "We are excited to be partnering with Major Food Group to bring Sadelle's from New York to Miami Beach, both places that appreciate the importance of a good bagel with lox and a schmear of cream cheese! Sadelle's is a world-class anchor, and along with our other creative lifestyle and food tenants, and 400 easily accessible covered parking spaces, 1212 Lincoln Road has become the premier collection of retail in Miami," says Bruce A. Menin, Crescent Heights Managing Principal.

Additional tenants include Peter Alexander Salon and a citizenM Hotel, while the garage roof deck is activated by Rooftop Cinema Club, which has turned the roof into an outdoor theater experience complete with state-of-the-art wireless headphones, comfortable seating, and a food and beverage menu.

Creating an entire neighborhood of options, 1212 Lincoln Road is in great company as complementary, innovative hospitality concepts exist and are opening nearby. The full block project of 1212 Lincoln Road abuts Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, and is caddie corner to Groot Hospitality's Firestone Garage featuring Winker's Diner, Sushi Fly Chicken, and Toothfairy, marking the most highly trafficked corner in Miami Beach. The entire 1212 Lincoln experience has been thoughtfully designed with best practices for place making as the goal, both inside and out. Leading with its tech-powered, art-centric approach, Crescent Heights has partnered with Miami-based gallery Tile Blush to curate a dynamic series of art films for 1212 Lincoln Road's unique public facing LED monitors. In addition, the decorative façade art screen for 1212 Lincoln has been custom designed by the award-winning international creative studio Leong Leong.

Limited inventory is currently available for lease at 1212 Lincoln Road. For more information, please call 305-438-1081 or visit 1212lincolnroad.com

About Crescent Heights

Crescent Heights is the nation's leading urban real estate company, specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of architecturally distinctive mixed-use high-rises and creative retail in major cities across the United States. For more than three decades, the firm has successfully completed land entitlements, built new construction projects, and created value-add strategies for existing developments. Crescent Heights' diverse portfolio is built on a wide range of product types, including design-savvy micro units, spacious residences, and extensive indoor and outdoor amenity packages. Known for its commitment to innovation and architectural creativity, the firm has a long history of catalyzing the evolution of emerging neighborhoods with thoughtfully conceived, locally inspired projects.

For more information, please visit crescentheights.com

About Major Food Group

Major Food Group (MFG) is a New York-based restaurant company founded by Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi. In less than a decade, MFG has gone from a small Little Italy restaurant to one of the most acclaimed hospitality groups in the world: They have pioneered a celebratory style of dining at such iconic restaurants as CARBONE and THE GRILL, developed dynamic new concepts across genres, and maintained a reputation for uncommon consistency. In addition to building renowned restaurants, MFG is proud of its support of various social causes and its lasting partnership with the Robin Hood Foundation, one of New York City's most important forces in the fight against poverty.

To date, MFG has been awarded a total of 18 stars from The New York Times and three from the Michelin Guide, as well as numerous distinctions from the James Beard Foundation and other print publications. MFG's 26 businesses are located in New York City, Miami, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, and Tel Aviv. The concepts include: CARBONE, Sadelle's, THE GRILL, ZZ's Clam Bar, Dirty French, Parm, and The Lobster Club.

For more information, visit: https://www.MajorFood.com

