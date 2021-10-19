1216.82 Thousand MT Growth in Iron Castings Market | Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2021-2025 - Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, Chamberlin Plc, and More | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, Chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG are some of the major market participants.

The growth in the automobile segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Iron Castings Market is segmented as below:

Product

Gray Iron



Ductile Iron



Malleable Iron

End-user

Automobile



Industrial Machinery



Infrastructure and Construction Machines



Power



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our iron castings market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies industrialization in developing countries positively impacting the iron castings market growth during the next few years.

Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Iron Castings Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Iron Castings Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist iron castings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the iron castings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the iron castings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iron castings market vendors

Iron Castings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 1216.82 th MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, Chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ductile iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Benton Foundry Inc.

BMF GROUP

Chamberlin Plc

Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.

Decatur Foundry Inc.

Deeco Metals

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

OSCO Industries Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

