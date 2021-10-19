1216.82 Thousand MT Growth in Iron Castings Market | Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2021-2025 - Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, Chamberlin Plc, and More | Technavio

Oct 19, 2021, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The iron castings market is poised to grow by 1216.82 thousand MT from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, Chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG are some of the major market participants.
The growth in the automobile segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Iron Castings Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Gray Iron
- Ductile Iron
- Malleable Iron
- End-user
- Automobile
- Industrial Machinery
- Infrastructure and Construction Machines
- Power
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our iron castings market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies industrialization in developing countries positively impacting the iron castings market growth during the next few years.
Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Iron Castings Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Iron Castings Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist iron castings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the iron castings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the iron castings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iron castings market vendors
|
Iron Castings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
1216.82 th MT
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 72%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, Chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ductile iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Benton Foundry Inc.
- BMF GROUP
- Chamberlin Plc
- Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Decatur Foundry Inc.
- Deeco Metals
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- OSCO Industries Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
