122 Million American Adults (47%) to Travel for Christmas 2021 According to a Survey By The Vacationer

DEPTFORD, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from The Vacationer (https://thevacationer.com/christmas-travel-survey-2021/) shows 122 Million American adults (47.39%) plan to travel for Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa this year. Of those traveling to a vacation destination or gathering, 12.72% will do it primarily by plane. Nearly 35% will travel 100 miles or more to attend their gathering.

Survey Results

The Vacationer polled 1,092 American adults over the age of 18 on October 17, 2021. Results were analyzed by The Vacationer's Eric Jones, who is an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey.

Key Stats

Christmas Travel is Up 42% From Last Year

Last year's Christmas survey showed 33.46% intended to travel to a vacation destination or gathering. This year's figure shows 47.39% intend to travel, which is a 41.63% increase.

6 Million More American Adults Plan to Fly for Christmas Than They Did for Thanksgiving

Our survey shows 12.72% (33 million American adults) say their primary mode of travel will be by plane. This figure is 6 million people more than the amount that said they would travel by plane in our Thanksgiving survey. The best days to fly for Christmas are the 20th, 21st, 28th, and 29th. (https://thevacationer.com/best-worst-days-to-fly-for-holiday-travel/).

Nearly 35% Will Travel at Least 100 Miles for Christmas

Participants were asked how far they plan to travel for Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa.

0 Miles. — 28.00%

1 to 99 Miles. — 37.15%

100 to 499 Miles. — 19.30%

500 to 999 Miles. — 7.78%

1,000 Miles or More. — 7.78%

Nearly 35% of American adults (90 million people) will travel at least 100 miles. Almost 16% of American adults will travel 500 miles or more. Nearly 8% of American adults will travel 1,000 miles or more.

33% Will Not Spend Christmas With an Unvaccinated Friend or Family Member

1 out of 3 will not celebrate with an unvaccinated person, while another 20% will if the person has a negative test. (https://thevacationer.com/holiday-travel-survey-2021/).

23% Will Spend More Than $500 on Christmas Travel

Participants were asked how much they intend to spend on travel for Christmas this year. (gas, flights, hotels, tickets, etc.)

$0. — 36.41%

$500 or Less. — 40.26%

$501 to $1,000. — 11.07%

$1,001 to $1,500. — 5.58%

$1,501 to $2,000. — 3.02%

$2,000 or More. — 3.66%

More than 23% intend to spend more than $500. More than 12% will spend more than $1,000.

Meals with Friends/Family and Gift Exchanges Are The Most Popular Activities This Year. Volunteering One of The Least Popular

Participants were asked which Christmas activities they plan to take part in this year.

Meal with Friends or Family. — 73.74%

Gift Exchange. — 65.42%

Holiday Party. — 32.57%

Decorating Your Home. — 52.79%

Baking Cookies or Other Treats. — 48.40%

Attending a Religious Service. — 24.79%

Caroling or Singing. — 9.88%

Lighting Candles. — 17.47%

Seeing Lights. — 40.16%

Volunteering. — 12.26%

A Family Tradition. — 38.06%

None. — 6.13%

Nearly 34% Will Take Part in More Christmas Traveling and Activities This Year Than Last

Participants were asked how much traveling and activities for Christmas they will be doing this year compared to last.

More than Last Year. — 33.85%

The Same as Last Year. — 56.63%

Less than Last Year. — 9.52%

View Full Report: https://thevacationer.com/christmas-travel-survey-2021/

About The Vacationer:

The Vacationer is a company providing comprehensive breaking news and guides to help with travel and vacation planning. Designed for both personal and business travelers as well as families, The Vacationer also provides tips on how to maximize travel points and miles. Learn more at TheVacationer.com.

Media Contact:

Phil Dengler

[email protected]

856-381-9940

SOURCE The Vacationer