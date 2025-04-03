12367 Service Hotline Public Welfare Promotional Video Officially Released

National Immigration Administration

Apr 03, 2025, 02:38 ET

BEIJING, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 2, 2025, China Immigration Service Hotline 12367 officially launched the public welfare promotional video "Connect the World Closer, Expand Dreams Wider". 12367 Service Hotline platform offers 24/7 multilingual services, providing a seamless "ask-and-solve" one-stop service for both Chinese and foreign nationals. It serves as a vital channel for solving the most pressing immigration-related difficulties and problems that are of great concern to individuals and businesses.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657277/video.mp4

Рекламный ролик на тему общественного благосостояния официально выпущен для горячей сервисной линии 12367

Рекламный ролик на тему общественного благосостояния официально выпущен для горячей сервисной линии 12367

2 апреля 2025г. горячая сервисная линия 12367 Китайской государственной организации по делам миграции официально выпустит рекламный ролик на тему...
Diffusion officielle du film promotionnel sur le thème du bien-être public de la hotline de service 12367

Diffusion officielle du film promotionnel sur le thème du bien-être public de la hotline de service 12367

Le 2 avril 2025, la hotline de service 12367 de l'Administration nationale de l'immigration a officiellement publié un film promotionnel sur le thème ...
