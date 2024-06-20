123Loadboard Announces Eric Dowdell as New Chief Executive Officer

MONTREAL, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 123Loadboard, a leading freight matching platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Dowdell as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Eric Dowdell takes over from co-founder Greg Adourian, who has stepped down from his role as CEO.

Eric Dowdell brings a wealth of experience in the transportation and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as President of Comdata, a market leader in fuel cards, payment solutions, and POS technology for the trucking industry. During his tenure at Comdata, Mr. Dowdell led the launch of groundbreaking fraud prevention and payment solutions while expanding distribution channels to drive growth. Prior to his role at Comdata, he was the Global Head of Dun & Bradstreet's risk business, leveraging the world's largest commercial database to deliver analytic solutions to global clients.

Loarn Metzen, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of 123Loadboard, stated, "As we enter a new chapter, I am deeply grateful for Greg's leadership over the past 20 years. With Eric's logistics expertise, the future of 123Loadboard is bright, filled with opportunities to innovate, collaborate, and drive positive change in our industry."

Commenting on his new role, Eric Dowdell said, "I am thrilled to join a team with a strong history of innovation and exceptional customer service. The opportunity to provide our solutions to freight brokers and carriers is tremendous, especially given the dissatisfaction with the status quo in this space. 123Loadboard is uniquely positioned to make significant strides in the near term."

About 123Loadboard

Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a comprehensive freight-matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers. Utilizing the latest technologies, 123Loadboard offers user friendly tools that help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. The company's affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscriptions to meet their specific needs. 123Loadboard is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, and mileage. For more information, visit 123Loadboard.com.

