123NET Announce Partnership with Detroit Pistons to Serve as Organization's Network Service Provider

123NET, an industry-leading Michigan-based Internet Service Provider, announced today a new partnership with the Detroit Pistons, naming 123NET as the Pistons network service provider. This collaboration aims to improve the communication infrastructure at the heart of the Pistons' operations at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

123NET will provide the Pistons with cutting-edge internet and network solutions, setting the stage for unparalleled connectivity and network redundancy at their facility. This partnership between the two prominent Detroit entities starts during the 2023-24 season.

"Teamwork thrives on seamless connectivity, and our partnership with 123NET ensures a resilient digital ecosystem that will elevate the experience for our team and global fanbase," said Paul Rapier, Vice President of Information Technology for the Detroit Pistons. "123NET boasts a proven track record in delivering top-tier internet and connectivity services to businesses and communities statewide. We are excited to welcome 123NET to our team, enhancing our capabilities further."

123NET has over 25 years of working with Michigan's top businesses and continues to invest in infrastructure to bring improved connectivity to more local communities.

"The Pistons were searching for a local Michigan partner, and 123NET brings a home court advantage to the table. The Pistons can be confident that 123NET has the ability and expertise to immediately assist the team with technology and customer services that go well beyond what national providers offer," said Dan Irvin, 123NET's CEO. "123NET is excited to see this partnership come to life and we look forward to cheering from the stands this season."

ABOUT 123NET

123NET is a Michigan-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) focused on equipping businesses with an industry-leading data center, network and voice services. Over a dozen Fortune 500 companies and thousands of Michigan businesses trust 123NET to provide them with world-class connectivity. Home of the Detroit Internet Exchange (DET-iX) and the Grand Rapids Internet Exchange (GR-iX), 123NET operates one of the largest carrier-neutral data centers and peers with technology leaders such as Google, AWS, GM and others.

OUR MISSION:

BUILDING NETWORK TO MAKE MICHIGAN COMMUNITIES AND BUSINESSES THE BEST CONNECTED ON THE PLANET.

