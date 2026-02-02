123NET Partners with Intermedia to Deliver Updated Unified Communications Platform

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 123NET, a Michigan-based provider of fiber internet, colocation and voice services, today announced a significant update to its Unified Communications platform, partnering with Intermedia Intelligent Communications - a leading global provider of AI-powered cloud communications - to enhance reliability, expand features, and support the evolving communication needs of businesses across Michigan.

With this new partnership, 123NET expands its ability to deliver smarter, more scalable communication tools that simplify how organizations connect and collaborate. Customers gain a unified cloud platform that brings together voice, contact center, video meetings, SMS, collaboration, CRM integrations and advanced analytics into a single seamless, secure solution. The new offerings include two key products, 123NET Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and 123NET Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), designed to scale and expand 123NET's voice and overall communications capabilities.

"123NET is continually investing in its network to give Michigan customers the tools they need to operate more efficiently and deliver the best possible customer experiences," said Ryan Duda, 123NET's Chief Technology Officer. "Intermedia's platform brings advanced capabilities to our clients in a way that's easy for us to deploy and easy for them to use."

Intermedia's platform introduces a range of capabilities to the 123NET portfolio, including:

Business SMS & Company Texting: Two-way texting from business numbers with CRM-integrated capabilities for reminders, outreach, and customer engagement.

Two-way texting from business numbers with CRM-integrated capabilities for reminders, outreach, and customer engagement. Modern Mobile & Desktop Apps: A clean, intuitive interface that centralizes calls, messages, meetings, and team collaboration.

A clean, intuitive interface that centralizes calls, messages, meetings, and team collaboration. AI-Powered Call Intelligence: Automatic call summaries, sentiment analysis, searchable transcripts, and agent insights that enhance productivity.

Automatic call summaries, sentiment analysis, searchable transcripts, and agent insights that enhance productivity. Advanced Hunt Group & Supervisor Tools: Real-time queue visibility, presence awareness, and supervisor listen/whisper/barge features to help teams deliver higher-quality service.

Real-time queue visibility, presence awareness, and supervisor listen/whisper/barge features to help teams deliver higher-quality service. Long-Term Retention & Compliance: Flexible retention options up to ten years with integrated policy and compliance controls.

Flexible retention options up to ten years with integrated policy and compliance controls. Direct CRM Integrations: Native connections with platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, eliminating the need for add-on tools.

Native connections with platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, eliminating the need for add-on tools. Enhanced Video Conferencing: Higher-capacity meetings and a seamless experience across devices.

"123NET operates one of Michigan's largest and most trusted networks, and we're excited to support their customers with Intermedia Intelligent Communications," said Jonathan McCormick, CRO and COO of Intermedia. "By combining our AI-powered, unified platform with 123NET's network and local expertise, we're helping organizations simplify how they communicate, collaborate, and support customers through a single, secure solution."

Intermedia's platform has earned numerous national and international awards, reflecting the company's commitment to helping businesses boost productivity, strengthen collaboration and elevate customer engagement while maintaining exceptional reliability and service performance.

123NET's new UCaaS platform is available to existing customers and new clients. Those interested in learning more can visit https://www.123.net/business-phone/unified-communications .

