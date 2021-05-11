$125 Billion Worldwide Central Nervous System Drugs Industry to 2030 - Featuring Biogen, Pfizer and Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global central nervous system drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global central nervous system drugs market is expected to grow from $125.28 billion in 2020 to $126.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $163.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the central nervous system drugs market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Central Nervous System Drugs Market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider central nervous system drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The central nervous system drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the central nervous system drugs market with other segments of the central nervous system drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, central nervous system drugs indicators comparison.

Major companies in the central nervous system drugs market include Biogen Inc; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Johnson & Johnson; Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG.



The central nervous system (CNS) drugs market consists of sales of central nervous system drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture central nervous system drugs that are used in the treatment of diseases affecting the brain or spinal cord. The central nervous system integrates sensory information and instructs the body to respond accordingly. The spinal cord is a channel for signals between the brain and the rest of the body. CNS disorder is a condition in which the brain and spinal cord's ability to function is affected, hence affecting the body. The market for CNS disorder drugs comprises of drugs that work in different ways depending on the type of disease by suppressing or boosting the brain activities. The central nervous system drugs market is segmented into analgesics; anti-parkinson drugs; anesthetics; anti-epileptics; and other CNS drugs.



North America was the largest region in the global central nervous system drugs market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global central nervous system drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global central nervous system drugs market.



Many central nervous system drug manufacturers are collaborating with other manufacturers in the industry to share technical knowledge and improve product quality. These agreements are helping anti-epileptics drugs manufacturers broaden their products and services. For instance, in January 2017, Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals collaborated with New York-based biotech company Ovid Therapeutics to develop TAK-935, a drug for the treatment of rare epilepsy disorders in children. Also, Israel based D-Pharm LTD., and china based Jiangsu NHWA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., are co-developing DP-VPA, an anti-epileptic drug. In October 2016, UCB Pharmaceuticals signed a partnership agreement with Evotec for the research and development of drugs for nervous disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.



During the historic period, the growth of the central nervous system drugs market was restrained by patent expiration of branded central nervous system drugs. In general, pharmaceutical companies invest a large sum of money in the drug development process and patents. During the patency period, the company holding the patent holds exclusivity for the manufacturing and distribution of drugs. Post expiration of patency, generic versions of the drugs are manufactured by other companies with prices much lower than the original branded drugs. Overall, this negatively impacts the growth of the market in terms of value.



The central nervous system drugs market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the historic period. Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries. For instance, according to the IMF, China's GDP grew from $11 trillion in 2015 to $13.6 trillion in 2018. Additionally, according to the World Economic Outlook Reports by the IMF, emerging markets and developing economies together registered a growth of 4.0% in 2015 and this increased to 4.5% in 2018. Thus, strong economic growth boosted the demand for central nervous system drugs and this drove the market during the historic period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Central Nervous System Drugs



9. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation by Type,

11.2. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

11.3. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration

11.4. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation by Drug Classification

11.5. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market, Segmentation by Mode of Purchase

12. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Metrics

12.1. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Central Nervous System Drugs Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Central Nervous System Drugs Market

14. Western Europe Central Nervous System Drugs Market

15. Eastern Europe Central Nervous System Drugs Market

16. North America Central Nervous System Drugs Market

17. South America Central Nervous System Drugs Market

18. Middle East Central Nervous System Drugs Market

19. Africa Central Nervous System Drugs Market

20. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Biogen Inc

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Johnson & Johnson

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Pfizer Inc

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Novartis AG

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Central Nervous System Drugs Market



22. Market Background: Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

22.1. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Characteristics

22.2. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Countries

23.2. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Segments

23.3. Global Central Nervous System Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies



24. Appendix



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



