1251 Asset Management makes strategic investment in minority-led Mar Vista Investment Partners

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1251 Asset Management ("1251") announced today that it has made a non-controlling investment in Mar Vista Investment Partners ("Mar Vista" or "MVIP") – a minority-led registered investment adviser headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

"Our team is thrilled to have 1251 as a long-term partner that shares our core principle: a conviction to be different in how we think, behave and invest," said Silas A. Myers, CFA, portfolio manager, co-founder and CEO of Mar Vista Investment Partners.

John T. Hailer, President of 1251 added, "Mar Vista is a unique, differentiated active manager with a great story to tell. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with a such a high quality group to help them capitalize on future growth trends in the investment industry."

As of May 31, 2021, Mar Vista managed approximately $6 billion in assets. Under the terms of the agreement, a member of 1251's senior management team will join Mar Vista's Board of Directors.

"Aligning ourselves with our investors, our beliefs and values is critical to our success, and partnering with 1251 aligns well with our conviction to be different," said Brian L. Massey CFA, portfolio manager and co-founder of Mar Vista.

The partnership with 1251 positions Mar Vista for accelerated growth by leveraging the 1251 team's extensive asset management and product distribution expertise. In line with 1251's strategy of empowering management teams to build enduring businesses, Mar Vista will retain independence and full control of the investment process and function.

1251 also owns equity stakes in Ziegler Capital Management, Emerald Asset Management, and Greenbacker Capital Management.

About 1251 Asset Management

1251 Asset Management is a multi-boutique asset management holding company with significant distribution experience and resources, and a platform company of 1251 Capital Group. Our expertise lies in understanding complex business landscapes and uncovering partnership opportunities that capitalize on change. The company was established with permanent capital from a select group of high net worth families and individuals. Prior to launching 1251 Capital Group, our senior executives spent a combined 55 years investing capital in the asset management industry on behalf of TA Associates and Natixis Global Asset Management. In founding 1251 Capital Group, we set out to operate in a way that is fundamentally different from other capital partners in the asset management sector. For more information, please visit www.1251assetmanagement.com

About Mar Vista Investment Partners

With our headquarters in Los Angeles, California, and operations in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Mar Vista is a minority-led investment management firm serving the needs of a variety of clients, including institutions, foundations, pensions, endowments, trusts, and high net worth individuals. Our purpose is to create value for investors by generating risk-adjusted returns that exceed the opportunity cost of investing in a passive index. Our team has purposely built durable competitive advantages into our investment framework, culture, business structure and economic incentives that we believe minimize the internal and external pressures that cause most active managers to underperform over time. For more information, please visit www.marvistainvestments.com

SOURCE 1251 Capital Group

Related Links

http://www.1251assetmanagement.com

