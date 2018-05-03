1251 Capital Group Partners With Sports Insurance Specialist A-G Administrators

Founded in 1983, A-G is led by brothers Dixon Gillis and Jake Gillis who have built the business into a nationwide leader in the sports and student insurance industry. A-G has been growing rapidly and serves more than 350 colleges and universities, more than 500 K-12 school systems and more than 2000 youth sports organizations. A-G differentiates itself by using state-of-the-art technology to deliver superior claims savings and unsurpassed client attention and service, ultimately resulting in a 95% client retention rate. 1251's investment will enable the firm to further develop its systems, expand its customer base, and continue to deliver the highest level of service.

"A-G is an extraordinary operation demonstrating an exceptional level of performance and dedication to their clients. We are enthusiastic about the growth opportunities that we can achieve together and are excited by the significant value we can create for all stakeholders," said Charles A. Brizius, co-CEO of 1251.

Christopher J. Maguire, President – 1251 Insurance, added, "Dixon and Jake are world class managers who have been the driving force behind A-G's success. 1251 is thrilled to be their partner."

"We are excited to partner with 1251 and are looking forward to both the operational expertise and long-term, patient capital that 1251 brings to the relationship which will not only help us grow but operate better," said Dixon Gillis.

"Our strategic partnership with 1251 will position A-G to continue elevating the service expectations and standards for the industry. Our zest for excellence and constant improvement will be further supported by partners with a long-term strategy that has no bounds. This is the beginning of something really special," said Jake Gillis.

As part of the transaction, Charles A. Brizius and Christopher J. Maguire will also be joining the board of A-G. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About 1251 Capital Group, Inc.

1251 Capital Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with deep investing and operating experience in the insurance and asset management sectors. The firm was established to invest the capital of its founders and a select group of like-minded, outside shareholders consisting primarily of prominent family offices. 1251 is structured as a corporate holding company with a permanent capital base, aligning the 1251 organization, management teams, and 1251's shareholders around the common objective of creating shareholder value over the long-term. In addition, 1251 is an experienced value-added operating partner that can provide the strategic resources necessary to accelerate growth in the businesses with which it partners, empowering management teams to build enduring businesses that achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit http://1251capital.com.

About A-G Administrators, Inc.

A-G Administrators is a leading managing general agency and third-party administrator providing innovative sports and special risk accident medical insurance for universities, colleges, K-12 and general participant accident groups. Established in 1983, A-G delivers tailored products through innovative technology, pro-active risk management strategies and a relentless approach to claims adjustment. By fostering relationships with clients, partners and service providers alike, A-G navigates dynamic medical expense environments, ultimately simplifying the process and generating industry leading savings with unsurpassed personal client attention and service. For more information, please visit https://agadministrators.com.

For more information contact:

1251 Capital Group, Inc.

617-273-9482

Info@1251capital.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1251-capital-group-partners-with-sports-insurance-specialist-a-g-administrators-300641661.html

SOURCE 1251 Capital Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://1251capital.com/

