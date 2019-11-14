126th Canton Fair International Pavilion Creates New Opportunities for Global Trade

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 126th Canton Fair International Pavilion ("the Pavilion") has wrapped up another highly successful event in Guangzhou, China. Taking place between October 15 and November 4, the Pavilion welcomed 642 exhibitors and 100,000 buyers from 38 countries and regions.

The Pavilion is held biannually during spring and autumn and connects exhibitors and buyers from around the world to promote international trade. Capitalizing on growing demand within the food industry, this season's event featured an Global Food and Drink Show, as well as exhibition spaces for world-class industrial clusters such as home appliances, consumer goods, health and medical.

The organizer of the Pavilion noted that, they are always seeking new ways to open up more diverse and efficient trade opportunities for global developers and buyers, and the success of this Pavilion is a result of their commitment to promote international trade and improve the quality of products in China and abroad.

60% of the 642 exhibitors hailed from nations and regions along with China's Belt and Road initiative and included new exhibitors from Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic and Oman. In addition, existing exhibitors -- such as Honeywell and Caterpillar from U.S., Fresh Electric, an Egyptian appliances brand; Simfer, a high-end Turkish home appliances company; and Symphony, an Indian air cooler company -- increased their presence at the Pavilion, citing it as a critical global marketing platform.

This session featured the Global Food and Drink Show, which took place on October 31. An event highlight, the Show aimed to increase the number of high-quality products in the Greater Bay region by encouraging the import of global food and beverage products. Thirty exhibitors from Europe, America, Oceania and Asia participated alongside 200 domestic food trading businesses, cross-border eCommerce companies and large department stores. Representatives from key government agencies and food industry organizations in the US, Nepal, Thailand, Canada and Japan were also present. Through the Pavilion's extensive eCommerce support, trade resources and targeted services, exhibitors engaged with a vast network of buyers using an integrated omnichannel approach.

Since 2007, the Pavilion has helped international businesses achieve success within China. WEDO TOOLS, a German hand tool manufacturer, uses the exhibition to explore new opportunities for growth in the Chinese market, helping them expand their reach to key markets across the country and establish branches in Tianjin and Shanghai.They reached 150 buyers in just three days, including one who specifically came to the exhibition after learning about them online.

The Pavilion is also valuable for companies looking to reach a global audience. Long-time exhibitor Fresh Electric believes the event has been integral to their overseas expansion efforts.

"In addition to raising brand awareness and increasing market penetration in China, the Pavilion allows us to connect with the world's leading suppliers," said Khaled Ramzy, Overseas Export Director at Fresh Electric. "As a result of partnerships established during the Pavilion, Fresh has also opened production warehouses and service centers in Ethiopia and India."

Registrations are now open for the 127th Canton Fair International Pavilion, which will take place from April 15 to May 5, 2020. For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/international/index.aspx

About Canton Fair International Pavilion

Established by Canton Fair in 2007, the International Pavilion has consistently attracted trade promotion agencies and professional associations to participate in the exhibition. After years of development, the International Pavilion has worked as a leading platform for growing international trade.

