128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric Announces Local & Independent Ownership For Good

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One question that Ryan Williams, President of 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, keeps getting is… "Did you sell?" and the answer is always "no".

In recent years, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home services have seen significant consolidations by investment firms and private equity.

In Greater Boston, 128 is one of not many home service companies that remain local, private, and independently-owned. This led Williams to seek out organizations that aren't just in business to sell, but to thrive long-term, focusing on people and purpose over profits.

Williams found the Tugboat Institute®, focusing on value, purpose, and people-driven businesses planning to remain independently-owned for 100+ years. Tugboat's Certified Evergreen® status recognizes companies that go through a rigorous application committing to follow the Evergreen 7Ps® principles . 128 applied with the help of its entire staff and was awarded the high honor of becoming Certified Evergreen® a year later.

How are independently-owned home service companies different?

The difference between owners intending to stay in business long-term and those looking to exit is its priorities. Independently-owned businesses like 128 answers to its customers and employees, not investors.

How does this impact customers?

Massachusetts homeowners want a reliable home service company. Installation quality, long-term equipment lifetime, and maintenance support are major considerations. Choosing an independently-owned company planning to remain in business for generations helps reduce risk of uncertainties.

How does this impact tradespeople?

The ownership structure can influence company culture, communication, expectations, alignment, and priorities. With a labor shortage in the trades, it's important there are industry leaders willing to continually invest in education. 128 is proud to offer its own schooling in Chelmsford, MA, with a core value of development.

CHOOSE LOCAL & INDEPENDENT.

128 is proud to announce its continued local and independent ownership to bring stability and confidence to employees, customers, and communities for generations to come. 128 is not for sale.

128 is a top residential plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, and drain cleaning home service company in Eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1992 and is known for its blue carpet service, base+ membership, SmartSignal™ home automation, Finish Strong Friday®, and its Red Sox partnership.

