128 Technology and Granite Telecom Team to Improve High-Performing SD-WAN for Business Customers

"Granite is known for ensuring its customers can reliably and efficiently package complete communications solutions that are easy to use and quick to return value on investments," said Andy Ory, CEO of 128 Technology. "We're thrilled to be working so closely with a company that shares our commitment to customer value."

128 Technology's Session Smart™ Router provides an improved customer experience by letting the network speak the language of applications and services and then adapt automatically to the requirements of individual sessions and user segments. In addition, the Session Smart Router incorporates a zero-trust security approach that permeates throughout the entire network, not only at the perimeter, helping to make customers' networks more secure.

When appropriate, Granite will integrate these applications into Granite's "Built-to-Order" SD-WAN solutions, which is managed end to end – from design and deployment to monitoring and management from Granite's 24/7/365 U.S.-based network operations center (NOC).

"Granite delivers SD-WAN solutions customized to meet the performance, security and price requirements unique to each business customer," said Chris Chapin, CIO of Granite. "With the addition of 128 Technology's Session Smart Router SD-WAN, we can provide customers an even more complete set of communications solutions, giving them everything they need to support the growing use of high-performance business applications in the enterprise."

Granite provides a full range of advanced communications services, including internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security and network integration. The company consolidates all communications services into customizable, flexible one-stop solutions that allow customers to grow their businesses to meet demand.

About Granite

Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.55 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses simplify sourcing and management of local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include not just legacy TDM network services, but also a range of advanced business communications services, including high-capacity wireline access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,200 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com .

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies' digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, 'America's technology highway,' the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about 128 Technology, please visit www.128technology.com .

For More Information, Please Contact:

Karen Falcone

128 Technology

Phone: 978.501.5487

Email: [email protected]

Lauren Grenier

Granite Telecommunications

Phone: 781.884.5290

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 128 Technology

Related Links

http://128technology.com

