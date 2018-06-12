128 Technology and Lanner Unveil Integrated Session Smart SD-WAN Edge Solution at Interop Tokyo 2018

128 Technology and Lanner have partnered to bring optimized SD-WAN solutions to deliver a transport agnostic solution – combining MPLS and VPN services, 4G LTE, and legacy T1 services on a uCPE platform. The combined solution will be demonstrated at Interop Tokyo from June 13-15, 2018 at Lanner's booth #6C24, with 128 Technology participating. 128 Technology is presenting and will demo at 11:00-11:30 / 15:00-15:30 each day. 128 Technology selected Lanner NCA-1510 for small and mid sized office and Lanner NCA-4010 for large office and data center.

Pairing Lanner's uCPE with 128 Technology's Session Smart router software has resulted in a flexible and agile SD-WAN solution. The solution is ideal for providing dynamic services and on-demand network functions that require virtualization-ready uCPE platforms. Both solutions paired together address the challenges associated with bandwidth optimization and on-demand network function deployments.

"Our partnership with Lanner enables us to be a problem solver for today's network administrators who are navigating management and operational challenges when deploying universal CPEs," said Kaz Kuroda, managing director, APAC at 128 Technology. "Joining forces at this event gives us another opportunity to showcase how a session-oriented, application-aware universal CPE platform with native load balancing and security is the foundation needed for all VNF deployments."

The activities at Interop Tokyo 2018 build upon the partnership announced last year aimed at helping customers overcome modern networking challenges and deliver Session Smart router solutions to better support the businesses they serve, turning the network itself into a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure for both enterprises and service providers to operate. In April, 128 Technology announced the first-ever 128T Session Smart Router Appliance (SSRA) enabling partners, service providers and enterprise customers to benefit from the advantages of 128 Technology's software-based Session Smart Router solutions integrated with Lanner's universal CPE appliances.

"128 Technology is distinguishing itself in understanding future service needs through its Session Smart routing technology and that's what makes them so attractive to us," said Jeans Tseng, VP and GM of the Telecom Application Business Unit of Lanner. "We jumped at the opportunity to team up with 128 Technology again at Interop Tokyo 2018 to be able to show how our integrated solution not only supports enterprise edge and SD-WAN deployments, but does so securely and efficiently to solve today's business requirements."

About 128 Technology

128 Technology makes your network do what your business needs, by changing the way networks work. Our professional grade software teaches routers the language of applications and services, letting them understand the requirements of individual services and segments, and adapt the network dynamically to deliver what the business needs, when and where it needs it. We make routers Session Smart™, enabling enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost.

About Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. www.lannerinc.com

