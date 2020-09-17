128 Technology and Silicom Team to Bring Customers a Robust and Flexible Managed SD-WAN Service

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Routing and Silicom, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of networking and data infrastructure solutions, partnered to deliver next-generation software-defined networking solutions to service providers, Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecommunications providers, and enterprise customers. This partnership is the latest example of a long history of cooperation between the two companies.

"The industry is seeking flexible solutions that support a wide range of new use cases and business models," said Andy Ory, CEO 128 Technology. "By combining our strengths with Silicom's, we are meeting that need and enabling organizations to evolve as they continue down the path of digital transformation."

"One of the proof points of the disaggregated concept is how it promotes partnerships between top-tier hardware providers, like Silicom, with top-tier software providers, like 128 Technology, for the benefit of customers worldwide," commented Shaike Orbach, Silicom's CEO. "We are proud of the uniquely robust and flexible SD-WAN solution we have created together, and the market agrees, as demonstrated by its rapid traction in a highly competitive marketplace."

Additionally, Silicom and 128 Technology have achieved joint solution-based LTE certification with both AT&T and Verizon, ensuring all required network specifications are built into the specific hardware, modem, and software combinations. This achievement removes barriers to entry and guarantees the certified device is allowed onto both carriers' networks.

The 128 Technology Session Smart Router™ modernizes distributed software-defined routing. This innovative networking solution enables enterprises and service providers to build service-centric fabrics that deliver breakthroughs in simplicity, security, performance, and savings.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures. For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies' digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, 'America's technology highway', the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about 128 Technology, please visit www.128technology.com .

Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers in the evolving cloud-based, SD-WAN, NFV and Edge markets, the speed and extent to which solutions are adopted by these markets, likelihood that Silicom will rely increasingly on customers which provide solutions in these evolving markets, resulting in an increasing dependence on a smaller number of larger customers, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition, disruptions to our manufacturing and development along with general disruptions to the entire world economy relating to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as "expects," "should," "believes," "anticipates" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

