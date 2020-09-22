128 Technology Certified for the Verizon Network with Open Development Device Initiative on Lanner's Leading Whitebox Solution

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, the leading Whitebox Solutions™ provider, today announces that it has certified NCA-1515/L-1515 with 128 Technology's Session Smart Router™ on Verizon Wireless, one of the world's largest and most advanced networks. Certification to Verizon's Open Development Device Initiative (ODI) enables a product to connect to the Verizon Wireless network. Lanner has previously obtained Verizon ODI certification on the NCA-1515/L-1515 generic x86 platform and since worked closely with Verizon to enhance the certification benefits by adding sub-certifications, including application software. This extra certification ensures seamless operation of the entire white box solution on Verizon's network. Lanner hosts this program and performs the testing with their eco-system partners like 128 Technology.

The Verizon-certified Lanner and 128 Technology joint solution is ready to operate on a wireless network to provide customers with SD-WAN connectivity with 128 Technology's Session Smart Router™ through the Verizon 4G Network Infrastructure

Lanner and 128 Technology collaborated closely to deliver the benefits of mobile connectivity in edge cloud applications, a requirement for Next-Generation 5G communications. The high-performance 128 Technology and Lanner joint solution with LTE access provides scalability and flexibility in SDN and NFV deployments with a robust and stable wireless connection.

Lanner Whitebox Solutions™ NCA-1515/ L-1515 is powered by Intel® Atom® C3000 Series 2-16 Cores CPU, up to 64 GB RAM, 4~6 GbE, 2x SFP, and Intel QAT supported on all ports. It hosts up to 3 wireless modules via 6 antennas for enhanced LTE/Wi-Fi connectivity. Combined with 128 Technology's Session Smart Router™, it is an open virtualized platform with tunnel-free SD-WAN, firewall, and WAN optimization products. It provides scalability by removing resource hungry tunnels using session-based networking. The combined solution provides LTE access and ensures reliable mobile connectivity at the edge.

"The Whitebox Solutions™ strategy within Lanner provides certified, pre-validated, and pre-integrated white box appliances to the market to ease the deployment and rollout of SD-WAN and uCPE services in a multi-vendor orchestration and VNF environment," said Sven Freudenfeld, CTO of Lanner Telecom Application Business Unit. "The ODI certified solution with 128 Technology's Session Smart Router™ will accelerate the deployment of SD-WAN services and time to revenue for service providers," he added.

"The Lanner Whitebox SolutionsTM 1515 platform allows 128 Technology to leverage a pre-validated and certified platform to operate seamlessly on the Verizon 4G and potentially 5G Network Infrastructure," says Andy Ory, CEO at 128 Technology. "Working with a strong partner like Lanner and providing pre-validated and certified SD-WAN solutions to our enterprise customers through the Verizon Wireless infrastructure will accelerate service deployments especially in the increase in demand during COVID 19," he added.

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers, and applications developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances, including vCPE for SD-WAN, as well as NFVi-ready HTCA appliances for MEC and CloudRAN. To learn more about Lanner whitebox uCPE Solution, visit www.lannerinc.com and http://www.whiteboxsolution.com/

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies' digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, 'America's technology highway', the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

