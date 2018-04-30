128 Technology Joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network

"To meet market demand, businesses require a service-centric network that's more simple and agile, while being tightly controlled," said Andy Ory, CEO of 128 Technology. "Joining the AWS Partner Network highlights our commitment to making cloud interconnect easier and secure for our customers."

AWS customers can now easily install and deploy the 128T Session Smart Router, which enables them to rapidly connect cloud infrastructures at a lower cost while gaining Zero-Trust Security and superior agility. With 128 Technology's solution, customers get a high-performance router with tunnel-free bandwidth-saving capabilities.

"With cloud adoption growing to meet soaring demands, there is an escalating need for individual companies to implement stronger security capabilities, and 128 Technology recognizes this," said Ray Mota, CEO and Principal Analyst, ACG Research. "This solution ensures any unauthorized access to services is implicitly denied and removes the possibility of data breaches."

As part of the 128T Networking Platform, the 128T Session Smart Router expands network security capabilities and improves application performance while simplifying operations and reducing cost. The 128T Session Smart solution is easy to deploy, transport-agnostic and creates a secure, Session Smart fabric for customers.

About 128 Technology

For businesses held back by the complexity of their networks, 128 Technology routing software simplifies everything with its revolutionary Session Smart technology. To learn more about 128 Technology's unique approach to networking, visit www.128technology.com, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

