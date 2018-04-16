128 Technology Teams with Arrow Electronics and Lanner to Deliver Session Smart Router Appliance

128 Technology's SSRA offering integrates the Session Smart router software and Lanner's white-box uCPE appliances. The combined SSRA solution is optimized for enterprise edge and SD-WAN deployments, featuring diverse connectivity options that combine MPLS and broadband with Ethernet, 4G/LTE, and legacy T1 support. Additionally, customers will benefit from agile zero-touch deployment with zero-touch pre-configurations.

Arrow's ISV program enables 128 Technology to create a catalog of integrated appliance offerings of which the Lanner-based SSRA is the first. Arrow provides complete integration, fulfillment and logistics capabilities along with hardware support services and optional financing services. Arrow offers flexible 4G/LTE enablement options including third-party SIMM integration and 4G/LTE data plans. The 128 Technology SSRAs will be made available for purchase in an online webstore.

"As a 100 percent software vendor, we recognize that many of our enterprise and service provider customers require pre-integrated Session Smart routing solutions that are cost-effective and easy to deploy," said Andy Ory, CEO of 128 Technology. "With Lanner's broad portfolio of hardware appliance solutions and Arrow Electronics' international supply chain and advanced hardware support services, we are well-equipped to meet customer requirements in any network environment."

"The two most important trends in networking today are the delivery of services using an independent overlay layer, the SD-WAN strategy, and the open white-box device to serve as an alternative to proprietary appliances," said Tom Nolle, President of CIMI Corp. "This partnership unites these trends, combining the unparalleled understanding of future service needs that 128 Technology has demonstrated with a credible, widely available, strongly supported open appliance. It's a game-changer in the SD-WAN space and an early look at how future networks will be built."

Today's news builds upon last year's partnership between 128 Technology and Lanner aimed at helping customers overcome modern networking challenges and deliver Session Smart router solutions to better support the businesses they serve, turning the network itself into a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure for both enterprises and service providers to operate.

"We're proud to collaborate with 128 Technology and Arrow Electronics to help deliver a Session Smart Router Appliance designed to support enterprise edge and SD-WAN deployments," said Sven Freudenfeld, director of business development for the Telecom Application Business Unit at Lanner. "Together, we are providing our customers with an agile, economical and secure routing solution that they can easily customize to fit their needs."

About 128 Technology

128 Technology makes your network do what your business needs, by changing the way networks work. Our professional grade software teaches routers the language of applications and services, letting them understand the requirements of individual services and segments, and adapt the network dynamically to deliver what the business needs, when and where it needs it. We make routers Session Smart™, enabling enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost.

To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high advailibilty features. www.lannerinc.com

