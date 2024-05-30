128th Boston Marathon® presented by Bank of America raises record-breaking $71.9 million for charitable causes

Event impact goes beyond 26.2 miles supporting hundreds of organizations

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced today that the total funds raised through the 2024 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America reached a record total of $71.9 million.

Combining funds raised through the 168 non-profit organizations in the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program – $45.7 million – with other donations and fundraising from race participants, the 2024 total surpasses the previous record of $40.2 million set last year. This brings the total charitable fundraising since the program began in 1989 to over $550 million.

Nicole Juri, Director of Development for the B.A.A. said, "We set a high bar for our fundraising at the Boston Marathon this year and I am delighted to be able to share today that thanks to our amazing runners and supporters – we did it. This amount will have a huge impact on the Greater Boston community and all those who receive support and services from these incredible organizations."

When it partnered with the B.A.A. to become the presenting sponsor of the Boston Marathon, Bank of America was very clear about its goal: To bring the Boston Marathon's impact and reach to new heights – both on a national and global scale – in the years ahead. Through its My Marathoner campaign, the bank amplified the goal and mission of the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program, helping create a platform for runners to share their stories and encourage the community to get behind their causes.

Rob Hale and his wife Karen represent the spirit of this year's My Marathoner campaign and serve as an inspiration to others. Rob celebrated his running achievement by donating $26.2 million to 72 local nonprofit organizations after crossing the finish line. The first-time Boston Marathoner and Massachusetts native is the co-founder and President of Granite Communications LLC.

"The Boston Marathon is part of the cultural fabric of our great city, and I was humbled to run it this year, and inspired by the focus on giving back," said Hale. "In celebration of Boston and this powerful event, Karen and I are adding to the impressive total by also giving $26.2 million to local charitable organizations. Recognizing the immense impact the fabled marathon has had on our proud city, these gifts are going to wonderful organizations throughout our region that support our community. Together we make Boston Strong."

The Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program comprises nearly 10% of the Boston Marathon field size, with selected organizations utilizing their entries to recruit athletes who pledge to raise funds for their cause. A full list of organizations who were part of the 128th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America can be found on the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program page.

"From day one of our partnership with the B.A.A., we set out to help make an impact that matters, where it matters. And with nearly $72 million raised for charity, the opportunity to make an impact is more real than ever – thanks to Rob and Karen, the thousands of charity runners, the thousands more who made donations, and the 168 charitable organizations who help put those funds to work," said David Tyrie, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for Bank of America. "That spirit of selflessness and giving is what propels the Boston Marathon and makes it the world's preeminent endurance event."

To further support participants' fundraising efforts, Boston Marathon Giving Day took place on March 15, 2024 – one month out from race day – where incentives were offered throughout the day including financial contributions from Bank of America. A special event was held at Bank of America's Boston offices where 2014 Boston Marathon Champion Meb Keflezighi and B.A.A. Chair of the Board Cheri Blauwet joined staff and runners to celebrate their training and fundraising milestones and give them encouragement towards race day.

The B.A.A. once again had its own team as part of the program, using entries to raise funds to support the mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. Gives Back Marathon Team raised more than $340,000 for the organization's year-round youth and community programing.

Details on how to apply to be part of the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program for 2025 will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (B.A.A.)

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The 129th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 21, 2025. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

