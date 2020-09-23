128th Online Canton Fair International Pavilion Continues to Power International Trade with Industry-Leading Digital Platform

In June this year, Canton Fair launched its first virtual session in the event's 63-year history. Transcending the boundaries of time and place, the first Online Canton Fair promoted the development of international trade and further opened up cooperation for businesses during an unprecedented and challenging time.

Exhibitors actively embrace the new digital format of Canton Fair

Over the years, a number of companies have participated in Canton Fair and have wholly embraced the fair's innovative approach to online exhibitions. Fresh, a leading Egyptian home appliances company, has participated in Canton Fair International Pavilion since its 103rd session, and most recently participated in the 127th session.

"The Canton Fair's shift to an entirely virtual exhibition has been a pioneering move. This pandemic has shown us that the world is tightly connected and everything can be achieved with a few taps of a button. Distance, language, time zones, and transportation costs are gradually disappearing," said Khaled Ramzy, Overseas Export Director of Fresh.

"It was a valuable learning experience that showcased the potential for intelligent, efficient trade negotiation using digital technology. The way of displaying products, communicating, and consulting on orders is very different from physical trade fairs. Buyers and suppliers need to gradually shift to a digital-first mindset to adapt to the new market context."

Stay tuned for a more user-friendly and convenient platform

The virtual format will continue with the 128th Canton Fair, which will fully leverage the trade fair's comprehensive new digital platform to foster the stable, healthy development of foreign trade under the "new normal" and facilitate the smooth flow of the global supply chain.

Powered by cloud computing and artificial intelligence, the 128th Online Canton Fair's online international trade platform will better support online product promotion and business negotiations with the launch of a virtual exhibition hall, scene simulations and online business card exchanges, new booth display formats, and fast intelligent search. Exhibitors can showcase their products online via the platform using a variety of digital formats, such as photos, videos, 3D displays, VR booths, or a multi-platform display template. Buyers and partners can use the instant online messaging tools with real-time translation for seamless communication, or schedule online meetings using video, audio, or text message.

About Canton Fair International Pavilion

Established by Canton Fair in 2007, the International Pavilion has consistently attracted trade promotion agencies and professional associations to participate in the exhibition. After years of development, the International Pavilion has worked as a leading platform for growing international trade.

SOURCE Canton Fair International Pavilion