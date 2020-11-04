$129.96 Billion Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market, 2019-2020 & 2030 - Research Alliance Across Industry and Academia Accelerating Market Entry & Strong Pipeline and Increasing FDA Approvals

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Focus on Application Area, Ecosystem Type, Country Data (15 Countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-oncology precision medicine market was valued at $41.1 billion in 2019, and it is expected to grow at an impressive double-digit rate of 11.03% and reach a value of $129.96 billion in 2030.

The precision medicine approach is used for several disease management, such as oncology, immunology, neurology, and infectious diseases. In the non-oncology precision medicine market, the application of molecular biology is for studying the cause of a patient's disease at the molecular level for diseases other than cancer, so that target-based therapies or individualized therapies can be applied to cure the patient's health-related problems.

The existing non-oncology precision medicine market is favored by multiple factors, which include rising government initiatives, coupled up with the general population's growing awareness pertaining to molecular level diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the increasing number of advancements in molecular diagnostics, more key players interested in investing for the development of novel personalized therapies, and increasing FDA approvals for such drugs among others.

Competitive Landscape

The non-oncology precision medicine market witnessed 59 collaborations and partnerships, four fundings and investments, 44 product launches and enhancements,26 regulatory and legal activities,18 mergers and acquisitions, and six business expansions during the period January 2016-August 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of the Research Study

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Enabling Technologies of Precision Medicine Emphasizing Focus on Prevention

4.3 Promising Potential and Role of Precision Medicine

5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market

5.1 Unprecedented Demand for Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Due to COVID-19

5.2 COVID-19 Affecting Supply Chain of Non-Oncology Precision Medicine-Based Therapies

5.3 Measures Taken to Address Current Problem

6 Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Industry Analysis

6.1 Legal and Regulatory Framework and Requirements

6.1.1 North America

6.1.1.1 Regulatory Requirements in U.S.

6.1.2 Europe

6.1.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2 Patent Landscape

7 Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Market Dynamics

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Driving Factors

7.2.1 Improved Availability of Targeted Therapies and Decreasing Trial and Error-Based Prescription

7.2.2 Reduced Chances of Adverse Drug Reactions

7.2.3 Decreasing Overall Cost of Genome Sequencing

7.2.4 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

7.3 Market Restraining Factors

7.3.1 Unclear Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario for Personalized Medicine

7.3.2 Limited Knowledge About Molecular Mechanism/Interaction

7.3.3 Integrating and Securing Electronic Health Records

7.4 Market Opportunities

7.4.1 Research Alliance Across Industry and Academia Accelerating Market Entry

7.4.2 Strong Pipeline and Increasing FDA Approvals

8 Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key Strategies and Developments

8.1.1 Product Offerings

8.1.2 Partnerships and Alliances

8.1.3 Regulatory and Legal

8.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.1.5 Funding and Investments

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company), 2019

9 Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market (by Application), $Billion, 2019-2030

9.1 Overview

9.2 Infectious Diseases

9.2.1 Respiratory Infections

9.2.2 Gastrointestinal Infections

9.2.3 Sexually Transmitted Infections

9.2.4 Others

9.3 Neurology/Physiatry

9.3.1 Neurodegenerative Disorders

9.3.2 Neuropsychiatric Disorders

9.3.3 Others

9.4 Lifestyle and Endocrinology

9.5 Cardiovascular

9.5.1 Cardiac Myopathies and Arrhythmia

9.5.2 Others

9.6 Gastroenterology

9.7 Other Applications

10 Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem), $Billion, 2019-2030

10.1 Overview

10.2 Applied Sciences

10.2.1 Genomics

10.2.2 Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Genomics Market (by Technology)

10.2.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

10.2.2.2 Precision Medicine Next-Generation Sequencing (PM NGS)

10.2.2.3 Genome Editing

10.2.2.4 Other Technologies

10.2.3 Pharmacogenomics

10.2.4 Other Applied Sciences

10.3 Precision Diagnostics

10.3.1 Molecular Diagnostics (MDx)

10.3.2 Medical Imaging

10.4 Digital Health and Information Technology

10.4.1 Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

10.4.2 Big Data Analytics

10.4.3 IT Infrastructure

10.4.4 Genomics Informatics

10.4.5 In-Silico Informatics

10.4.6 Mobile Health

10.5 Precision Therapeutics

10.5.1 Clinical Trials

10.5.2 Cell Therapy

10.5.3 Drug Discovery and Research

10.5.4 Gene Therapy

11 Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market (by Region), $Billion, 2019-2030

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Company Overview

12.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in Global Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market

12.3 Financials

12.4 SWOT Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Almac Group Ltd.

Astra Zeneca

ASURAGEN INC.

BGI Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

OPKO Health, Inc.

Partek, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

