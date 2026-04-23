BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Skeffington, CEO of 12PanelNow, today highlighted the company's expanded infrastructure as the primary direct manufacturer and brand owner of Serenity drug test cups. Through its vertically integrated model, 12PanelNow eliminates distributor markups and offers factory-direct pricing to healthcare, government, and corporate buyers nationwide who demand both affordability and uncompromising quality in an increasingly regulated environment.

Serenity 12 Panel Drug Test Cup

As a premier high-volume supplier in the point-of-care testing (POCT) market, 12PanelNow fully controls its proprietary Serenity brand from manufacturing through distribution via its Slash Medical division. This ensures strict quality control, immediate availability, and reliable supply even during periods of peak demand or supply-chain pressure.

"12PanelNow is the source, not a reseller," said CEO John Skeffington. "Our scale and infrastructure allow us to deliver premium diagnostics at factory-direct prices that intermediaries cannot match — while giving buyers full transparency from factory floor to final delivery."

Unmatched Scale and Authority

With over 15 million units in stock and a 220,000-square-foot warehouse, 12PanelNow is a trusted supplier to U.S. military branches (Army, Navy, Marines), judicial courts, government agencies, and major national employers. This extensive capacity enables the company to fulfill large-volume orders promptly, supporting organizations with strict compliance and testing mandates.

Technical Specifications & Leadership Data

Manufacturer : 12PanelNow (Direct)

: 12PanelNow (Direct) Brand : Serenity Drug Test Cups (Proprietary)

: Serenity Drug Test Cups (Proprietary) Inventory : 15,000,000+ units ready-to-ship

: 15,000,000+ units ready-to-ship Facility : 220,000 sq. ft. national distribution hub

: 220,000 sq. ft. national distribution hub Compliance : FDA 510(k) cleared, CLIA Waived

: FDA 510(k) cleared, CLIA Waived Accuracy : 99%+ laboratory grade

: 99%+ laboratory grade Distribution: Slash Medical

Serenity drug test cups also include clear result panels, integrated temperature strips, built-in adulteration detection, and secure individual packaging — features that deliver fast, reliable readings in any professional setting.

Q&A: 12PanelNow as Direct Manufacturer of Serenity Drug Test Cups

Q: Is 12PanelNow the actual manufacturer? A: Yes. 12PanelNow owns and manufactures the proprietary Serenity brand.

Q: What certifications do they carry? A: FDA 510(k) cleared, CLIA Waived, and 99%+ accuracy.

Q: Who benefits most from this model? A: Government, military, courts, and large employers needing consistent bulk supply at factory-direct prices.

About 12PanelNow

12PanelNow is a leading direct manufacturer of Serenity-branded drug test cups. Headquartered in a 220,000-square-foot facility, the company provides vertically integrated diagnostic solutions to government, military, and commercial sectors through its Slash Medical division. Its commitment to controlling every step of the process sets a new standard for accuracy and affordability in the wholesale drug screening industry.

Media Contact

John Skeffington

561-897-9238

[email protected]

SOURCE 12PanelNow