12Port to Showcase AI-Powered Session Intelligence for Modern Privileged Access Management at RSAC 2026

EXTON, Penn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 12Port, a provider of modern Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it will showcase its agentless PAM platform with AI-powered session intelligence at RSAC 2026, March 23-26 in San Francisco. As enterprises accelerate Zero Trust initiatives, 12Port is addressing one of the most critical gaps in cybersecurity; the need for real-time visibility and control over what privileged users are actually doing after access is granted.

"Privileged access remains the primary attack path, yet most defenses rely on static approvals and delayed review," said Peter Senescu, co-founder of 12Port. "12Port goes further by applying AI-powered insights to every privileged session to detect policy violations, risky behavior, and anomalies in real time. We can automatically trigger MFA re-challenges or terminate sessions, allowing organizations to stop threats as they happen, not after."

12Port redefines Privileged Access Management with an agentless platform that eliminates standing access, secures credentials, and provides real-time control over all privileged sessions, including both human and application identities. By unifying privileged access, vaulting, just-in-time (JIT) session control, and AI insights in one platform, 12Port reduces risk, strengthens zero-trust security, and improves compliance across critical systems.

New AI-Powered Session Intelligence and Actionable Insights

The 12Port PAM platform captures privileged session activity in real time, including commands, keystrokes, and context, and enriches it with dynamic asset tagging. This creates a high-fidelity data stream that 12Port uses to move beyond static access logs.

To process this data, 12Port employs a purposeful, dual-layer approach to intelligence. The platform utilizes embedded machine learning (ML) algorithms locally to analyze live session activity for immediate anomaly detection and automated containment. For deeper forensic analysis and natural language insights, 12Port enables secure integration with industry-leading cloud AI (like OpenAI) providers. This allows organizations to leverage global AI innovation while 12Port manages the secure handling and governance of the session data.

"Data gathered from PAM systems is one of the richest but most underutilized security signals," said Mark Klinchin, co-founder of 12Port. "We built our platform to apply intelligence directly to live sessions, correlating behavior and policy in real time. By combining on-premises processing for immediate response with the analytical power of world-class AI models, we transform PAM from static approval into continuous, intelligent enforcement."

About 12Port

12Port is dedicated to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving needs of modern enterprises. The organization provides an identity-centric security platform centered on Agentless Privileged Access Management. For more information visit https://www.12port.com/

