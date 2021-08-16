12th Annual Cade Prize Announces Fibonacci Finalists

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Judges for the 2021 Annual Cade Prize for Innovation have selected 21 Fibonacci Finalists from Florida, Georgia and Alabama, who will be competing for $50,000 of prize money. The winners will be announced September 30, 2021.

Since 2010, the Cade Prize for Innovation has drawn creative thinkers affiliated with research universities and from the private sector who submit groundbreaking, early-stage inventions with significant market potential.

This year's 21 Fibonacci Finalists are:

Company Name Innovation/Invention State Aurita Personalized Medicine in Three Dimensions Fla. Cambium Oncology Antagonists that block signaling through the receptors for vasoactive intestinal polypeptide Ga. COLLIGA APPS COLLIGA APPS Fla. EcoaTEX EcoaTEX- Sustainable Functional Textile Coating, Dyeing, and Finishing Ga. Farm to Flame Energy Inc. Farm to Flame Fuel Processor and Electricity Generator Fla. FLUIX LLC TRI-SWIFT (Multi-Inlet Liquid Heat Exchanger) Fla. Funky Unicorn Treats, LLC Sustain Electrolyte Cubes Fla. Hackerproof Technologies Hackerproof Tech for IoT Fla. Imanyco Comunify Fla. Jennifer L. Lammers, LLC GiggleFIT Fla. Ken Unger Modular Offloading Diabetic (MOD) Boot Ala. LuftCar LLC LuftCar Modular Autonomous Air and Road eVTOL mobility Fla. Nano Discovery Inc. D2Dx Immunity Test Fla. Oxidien Pharmaceuticals OX-1 - a next-generation oral enzyme technology for recurrent kidney stones Fla. Percutem Arterial Puncture Assist & Stabilization Device Fla. ResonanceDx, Inc Bulk Acoustic Resonance Sensing (BARS) Ga. Soarce Thermoregulation Textiles Regenerated from Plants and Agricultural Waste Fla. SPKL LLC rbSEE Fla. The Resiliency Project, LLC The Student Resilience Project Toolkit Fla. USA PRIME BIOTECH, LLC Blood based biomarker discovery for ALS disease Fla. Versatile sensor technology Versatile sensor technology for true point of care applications Fla.

"The Cade Prize captures the excitement of new, early-stage ideas that can change the world we live in," said Richard Miles, Cade Museum co-founder. "We help inventors move beyond invention and take the first step into the marketplace – whether it's paying for a patent or hiring a researcher - so they can go to the next level and attract significant investors. The funding and recognition from winners' inventions often takes years to materialize and make a difference."

Final judging will take place at the Cade Prize Awards Ceremony at the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention in Gainesville, Florida on September 30. $50,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $21,000 first prize, $13,000 second prize, $8,000 third prize, $5,000 fourth prize and $3,000 fifth prize.

This is the second year the competition extended beyond Florida to include Georgia and Alabama, with plans to expand across the Southeast.

The Cade Prize is sponsored by Florida Trend, the Gainesville Sun, Modern Luxury, Community Foundation of North Central Florida, and Saliwanchik, Lloyd & Eisenschenk law firm.

About the Cade Museum

The Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention's mission is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. It was established by the family of Dr. Robert Cade, a physician and professor of medicine at the University of Florida, best known as the lead inventor of Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Prize is one of the museum's capstone initiatives.

