12th Annual Cade Prize Announces Fibonacci Finalists

Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention

Aug 16, 2021, 16:49 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Judges for the 2021 Annual Cade Prize for Innovation have selected 21 Fibonacci Finalists from Florida, Georgia and Alabama, who will be competing for $50,000 of prize money. The winners will be announced September 30, 2021.

Since 2010, the Cade Prize for Innovation has drawn creative thinkers affiliated with research universities and from the private sector who submit groundbreaking, early-stage inventions with significant market potential. 

This year's 21 Fibonacci Finalists are:

Company Name

Innovation/Invention

State

Aurita

Personalized Medicine in Three Dimensions

Fla.

Cambium Oncology

Antagonists that block signaling through the receptors for vasoactive intestinal polypeptide

Ga.

COLLIGA APPS

COLLIGA APPS

Fla.

EcoaTEX

EcoaTEX- Sustainable Functional Textile Coating, Dyeing, and Finishing

Ga.

Farm to Flame Energy Inc.

Farm to Flame Fuel Processor and Electricity Generator

Fla.

FLUIX LLC

TRI-SWIFT (Multi-Inlet Liquid Heat Exchanger)

Fla.

Funky Unicorn Treats, LLC

Sustain Electrolyte Cubes

Fla.

Hackerproof Technologies

Hackerproof Tech for IoT

Fla.

Imanyco

Comunify

Fla.

Jennifer L. Lammers, LLC

GiggleFIT

Fla.

Ken Unger

Modular Offloading Diabetic (MOD) Boot

Ala.

LuftCar LLC

LuftCar Modular Autonomous Air and Road eVTOL mobility

Fla.

Nano Discovery Inc.

D2Dx Immunity Test

Fla.

Oxidien Pharmaceuticals

OX-1 - a next-generation oral enzyme technology for recurrent kidney stones

Fla.

Percutem

Arterial Puncture Assist & Stabilization Device

Fla.

ResonanceDx, Inc

Bulk Acoustic Resonance Sensing (BARS)

Ga.

Soarce

Thermoregulation Textiles Regenerated from Plants and Agricultural Waste

Fla.

SPKL LLC

rbSEE

Fla.

The Resiliency Project, LLC

The Student Resilience Project Toolkit

Fla.

USA PRIME BIOTECH, LLC

Blood based biomarker discovery for ALS disease

Fla.

Versatile sensor technology

Versatile sensor technology for true point of care applications

Fla.

"The Cade Prize captures the excitement of new, early-stage ideas that can change the world we live in," said Richard Miles, Cade Museum co-founder. "We help inventors move beyond invention and take the first step into the marketplace – whether it's paying for a patent or hiring a researcher - so they can go to the next level and attract significant investors. The funding and recognition from winners' inventions often takes years to materialize and make a difference." 

Final judging will take place at the Cade Prize Awards Ceremony at the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention in Gainesville, Florida on September 30. $50,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $21,000 first prize, $13,000 second prize, $8,000 third prize, $5,000 fourth prize and $3,000 fifth prize.

This is the second year the competition extended beyond Florida to include Georgia and Alabama, with plans to expand across the Southeast.

The Cade Prize is sponsored by Florida Trend, the Gainesville Sun, Modern Luxury, Community Foundation of North Central Florida, and Saliwanchik, Lloyd & Eisenschenk law firm.  

To learn more, visit cademuseum.org/cadeprize

About the Cade Museum
The Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention's mission is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. It was established by the family of Dr. Robert Cade, a physician and professor of medicine at the University of Florida, best known as the lead inventor of Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Prize is one of the museum's capstone initiatives.

