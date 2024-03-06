12th Annual "Fit Pets for Rescues" Fundraiser/Contest: now powered by Healthy Pet Connect and myBalto!

MADISON, Wis., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Annual "Fit Pets for Rescues" (FPR) Ideal Weight Contest will be held virtually using the Healthy Pet Connect (HPC) telemonitoring platform. The 7-week fundraiser will kick off at 1PM CST on March 30th, 2024 with 7 contest divisions, prizes, and donations to rescues. Now with telemonitoring by HPC and myBalto handling donations, any pet, clinic and rescue can participate! The FPR contest has raised over $25K for rescues over 11 years in Madison, WI. It is a proven concept, based on peer reviewed studies and is designed to "move the needle" on the pet obesity epidemic.

Contest divisions: "Biggest 4-Pawed Losers" (pets 20% over ideal weight), "Iron Dogs and Cats" (up to 20% over), "Cat Prides & Dog Packs", and new this year "Spudgie's Big Cat Club" (1 cat over 40# 2 cats over 20#) "coached" by Spudgie who went from 37# to 12# in Bug's Cat Gym using the HPC system! This fundraiser is NOT just for overweight pets. It is for any pet parent who believes in fit pets and/or wants to help rescues!

Vet clinics assess pets to determine Ideal Weight before contest start. After the contest kickoff at 1PM CST on March 30th, 2024 official starting weights are logged on the HPC app by pet parents. Clinics monitor pets remotely using their free HPC dashboard. Clinics are encouraged to do their own weigh-in events, donation matches, etc. All is free for clinics but contest is limited to the first 10 that have 3 HPC subscribers. Prizes awarded to clinics for most participants, rescue donations, etc.

Participants A discounted 8 week HPC subscription ($14.95) is required to provide safe monitoring (included with sales on HPC Marketplace ) and for FPR prize point eligibility to win $5K in prizes. Points accumulated for: 1) donations 2) recruiting 3) HPC marketplace purchases 4) placing in contest.

Kickoff At 1:00 pm CST on March 30th 2024 Dr. Ken Lambrecht will present virtually "Fun, effective weight management safely in dogs & cats using the appropriate food and the latest technologies."

MEDICAL BACKGROUND

Dr. Ken Lambrecht, the Medical Director of FPR says, "After 11 years of holding our fundraiser in Madison and a 4-year break due to COVID, we are super excited to take our fundraiser nationwide partnering with HPC and myBalto. Pets lost 4X faster in our study that led directly to the creation of HPC. The treatment and prevention of overweight pets is vital to allow them to live longer and healthier lives. Over 12 years our programs have a 100% safety record getting 100's of pets fitter following established peer-reviewed guidelines, raising much needed funds for rescues."

Healthy Pet Connect is a pet care platform that allows chronic care of cats and dogs, including obesity, remotely. It is a subscription-based telemonitoring platform that uses a pet parent app to seamlessly transmit pet health data (weights, amts fed, medications, pictures & observations) to a veterinary dashboard Link to allow a pet's veterinary team to see visualized pet health data. Sponsors at press time myBalto , Purina Veterinary Diets , Epipaws , and Waldo.

Fundraiser/Contest Details

