12th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One Unveils 2019 Program

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) returns for its 12th annual edition this Fall, taking over the Big Apple October 10 – 13, 2019. With more than 80 events taking place at locations throughout the city, 100% of the net proceeds from the Festival support its mission to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. with Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry®. This year's program highlights a mix of tastings, dinners, brunches, late-night parties and more; accented by a returning selection of family-friendly offerings to keep fans of all ages engaged throughout the weekend.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: Chef Marcus Samuelsson poses with guests at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring demonstrations presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Mark the calendar: Capital One cardholders will enjoy exclusive presale access to tickets for all NYCWFF events from June 10 – 23. Capital One cardholders will also have access to purchase tickets for the following cardholder-only events while they are available:

Dinner hosted by Jean-Georges Vongerichten on Thursday, October 10

on Dinner hosted by Hugh Acheson and Michael Anthony on Friday, October 11

and on DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections Master Class hosted by Kristen Tomlan on Saturday, October 12

on Dinner hosted by Michelle Bernstein and Sarah Steffan on Saturday, October 12

and on Master Sushi Rolling Class hosted by Masaharu Morimoto on Sunday, October 13

In addition to this, during NYCWFF Capital One cardholders can take advantage of priority and early entry, reserved seating, exclusive discounts and more at select events. Ticket sales open to the general public on June 24.

This year, the Festival's signature evening, large-format tasting events move to Hudson River Park's Pier 97, and include the following line-up of new and returning themes:

One of America's most beloved morning show personalities has gathered his whole crew to kick-off the weekend at Elvis Duran's Taste of New York hosted by Elvis Duran & the Z100 Morning Show on Thursday, October 10 , celebrating his favorite New York City restaurants and the launch of his first book Where Do I Begin?: Stories from a Life Lived Out Loud ( Atria Books , October 2019 ).

on , celebrating his favorite restaurants and the launch of his first book ( , ). Friday, October 11 marks the return of the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray , the iconic battle of burgers that will also commemorate the release of Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life: A Cookbook ( Ballantine Books , October 2019 ).

marks the return of the , the iconic battle of burgers that will also commemorate the release of ( , ). A carnivorous dreamland awaits fans at the Titans of BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Dario Cecchini , Michael Symon and Pat LaFrieda on Saturday, October 12 .

on . The Festival will close-out with a Sunday Brunch hosted by Marc Murphy & Devour Power on October 13 .

A highly decorated roster of chefs anchors the line-up for the Festival's intimate, wine-driven Bank of America Dinner Series. This includes celebrated talent and personalities such as Elena Arzak, Daniel Boulud, Action Bronson, Scott Conant, Hélèn Darroze, Rocco DiSpirito, Marc Forgione, Stephanie Izard, Angie Mar, Marcus Samuelsson, Fabio Trabocchi, Michael Voltaggio, Jonathan Waxman, Michael White, among others. Plus, interactive learning experiences in highly specialized areas return with a variety of master classes set to take place, including macarons hosted by Ladurée, cocktails hosted by Broken Shaker, pizza hosted by Pizza Loves Emily, Israeli kitchen staples hosted by Adeena Sussman, and more. Night owls will relish in the variety of late-night soirées this year, kicking off at A Night at José Andrés's Mercado Little Spain and continuing throughout the weekend at Flashback Friday hosted by Rev Run with special appearance by Angela Yee, Tacos & Tequila hosted by Rick Bayless, RockTails hosted by Robert Irvine, Sweets 'n Beats hosted by Buddy Valastro, and Tiki Showdown hosted by Anne Burrell.

Fans of any age are welcome to take part in the Festival during its family-friendly events, which include:

Master Class hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and her daughter Chef Ava

Family Ice Cream Fun-dae presented by Loacker hosted by Duff Goldman

The Ultimate Pizza Party presented by Saputo hosted by Jeff Mauro

Italian Sunday Supper hosted by Giada De Laurentiis

The Culinary Demonstrations Only ticket option at the Festival's signature Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Capital One® on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 at Pier 94.

An array of brunches and happy hour-style affairs complement the Festival's already robust event offerings. These include a mix of fan-favorite staples and newly debuted selections, like: Aperitivo hosted by Katie Lee sponsored by Liquor.com, Farmer's Market Brunch hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian, Drag Brunch hosted by Ross Mathews, Dumplings Around the World hosted by Molly Yeh, Broadway Tastes, Oyster Bash hosted by Josh Capon, Sandwich Showdown hosted by Adam Richman, and Rooftop Rosé hosted by Valerie Bertinelli.

The complete program of events for NYCWFF is now available online at nycwff.org. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by and benefits Food Bank For New York City and the No Kid Hungry® campaign, with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $12 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org.

