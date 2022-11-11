12th ANNUAL HEROES GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES $150,000 FOR U.S. ARMY RANGERS

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on Veterans Day, Oglethorpe Power, Georgia Transmission, Georgia System Operations and Georgia EMC announced a $150,000 donation to the Sua Sponte Foundation, a volunteer non-profit organization that provides rapid assistance to the Rangers and families of the 1st Ranger Battalion, part of the U.S. Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment based in Savannah, Georgia. The donation was funded by proceeds from the companies' annual Heroes Invitational Golf Tournament, a private event held in early October, that for 12 years has benefited the active and veteran military community in Georgia.

Left to Right: Barbara Hampton, Georgia Transmission; Greg Ford, Georgia System Operations; Richard Schooley, Sua Sponte Foundation; Mike Smith, Oglethorpe Power; Dennis Chastain, Georgia EMC

Since 9/11, the Sua Sponte Foundation has assisted Rangers and their families in times of crisis. The organization hosts and sponsors events to increase the Rangers' morale and cohesiveness, helps to renovate wounded Rangers' homes, sends care packages to deployed troops, provides financial aid for medical expenses, offers job search assistance, helps Gold Star families who have lost a loved one in military service, and maintains memorial grounds dedicated to fallen warriors of the 1st Ranger Battalion.

"The Sua Sponte Foundation aims to provide meaningful assistance to Georgia's Army Rangers, and our efforts are made possible with the help of generous donations like the one we've received from the Heroes Golf Tournament," said Sua Sponte Foundation President Richard Schooley. "This significant donation will help us build a safe place on post where Rangers can relax, unwind and share comradery."

Proceeds from the tournament will help fund the construction of a new pavilion, The Ranger Heritage Center. The pavilion will be built on Savannah's Hunter Army Air Base, adjacent to the existing Ranger Memorial, and will be used by the Rangers for meetings, ceremonies and recreation.

"Oglethorpe Power is proud that more than 20 percent of our workforce is composed of U.S. military veterans, and the Heroes Golf Tournament provides another meaningful way for us to support the veteran community," said Oglethorpe Power President & CEO Mike Smith. "We are truly grateful for the participation of this year's golfers, donors and sponsors who helped us raise $150,000 to support the efforts of the Sua Sponte Foundation."

"We're proud to support Georgia's active and veteran servicemen and servicewomen today, and every day," said Georgia Transmission President & CEO Barbara Hampton. "It is an honor that so many military veterans choose to have their civilian careers with us, and we're thankful for the expertise and experience they bring to our team. The Heroes Golf Tournament is just another opportunity for us to express our gratitude for the service and sacrifices made by servicemembers and their families."

"Georgia System Operations values the work the Sua Sponte Foundation does in providing assistance to 1/75th Rangers and their families, and we're happy to help the organization reach its goals," said Georgia System Operations President & CEO Greg Ford. "We employ many veterans that are critical to our company's success, and we're honored to be able to support the brave men and women who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces."

"EMCs across Georgia are proud to employ Veterans who play an important role in helping provide reliable and safe electricity to millions of Georgians," said Georgia EMC President & CEO Dennis Chastain. "It's truly an honor to raise funds for our current and veteran Army Rangers who have sacrificed so much for our freedom."

