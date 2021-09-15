$13.10 Bn Growth Expected In Global Application Security Market 2021-2025 | Application Security Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Forecast | Technavio

The report identifies the growing number of data leaks as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The application security market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in demand for cloud-based application security solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the application security market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The application security market covers the following areas:

Application Security Market Sizing

Application Security Market Forecast

Application Security Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Broadcom Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Qualys Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Synopsys Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Web application security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

