$13.10 Bn Growth Expected In Global Application Security Market 2021-2025 | Application Security Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Forecast | Technavio
The report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis in the application software industry.
Sep 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the application security market to grow by USD 13.10 billion at almost 26% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report identifies the growing number of data leaks as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The application security market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in demand for cloud-based application security solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the application security market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The application security market covers the following areas:
Application Security Market Sizing
Application Security Market Forecast
Application Security Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Broadcom Inc.
- F5 Networks Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Qualys Inc.
- Rapid7 Inc.
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
- Synopsys Inc.
- Trend Micro Inc.
Global Facial Recognition Market - Global facial recognition market is segmented by application (identification and verification), technology (3D facial recognition and 2D facial recognition), end-user (government sector, BFSI sector, transportation sector, and other sectors), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Blockchain Identity Management Market - Global blockchain identity management market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, and others), application (end-point, network, and infrastructure), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Web application security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
