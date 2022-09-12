$13.5 Billion Worldwide Automotive Artificial Intelligence Industry to 2027 - Featuring Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Tesla Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive artificial intelligence market reached a value of US$ 2.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 13.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 36.19% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most progressive technologies of computer science concerned with building smart machines capable of performing tasks that are usually done by humans. It is associated with human intelligence through similar characteristics, such as reasoning, language understanding, problem-solving and learning.

It is widely used in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles to analyze road conditions, predict malfunctions, control smart devices, provide driver assistance functions, schedule maintenance programs, and collect data on events, including accidents, speeding, and traffic violations. This, in turn, assists in enhancing workflow, user experience, privacy, and data security, enabling faster innovation cycles, and ensuring a safe driving experience.



The increasing demand for autonomous vehicles across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Autonomous vehicles are widely adopted due to their features, such as self-driving, autopilot and automatic parking that minimize human effort during driving.

In line with this, automotive AI aids in predicting the movements of objects in the vicinity of the vehicle, lane driving, self-parking, auto changing lanes, thus enhancing driver comfort and reducing accidents, which, in turn, is favoring the market growth. Moreover, various technological innovations, such as the driver monitoring system, that utilizes a driver-facing hi-tech camera on the dashboard to track drivers eye movements for alerting drivers from distraction and drowsiness to avoid fatal road accidents, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Additionally, the introduction of vehicle tracking software that is set to provide a live update of a vehicle on different locations efficiently and effectively is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing demand for premium vehicles and the implementation of various government initiatives to create awareness and promote road safety, are anticipated to drive the market growth further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation and Uber Technologies Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive artificial intelligence market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive artificial intelligence market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive artificial intelligence market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Computer Vision

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Natural Language Processing

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Process

8.1 Data Mining

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Image Recognition

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Signal Recognition

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Semi-Autonomous

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Autonomous

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Daimler AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Ford Motor Company

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Hyundai Motor Company

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Intel Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Micron Technology Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 NVIDIA Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Qualcomm Incorporated

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Tesla Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Toyota Motor Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Uber Technologies Inc.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

