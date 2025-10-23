13 boo-tiful towns: Zillow reveals the best places for Halloween lovers

From Salem to Savannah, these places offer relative affordability and the spirit of spooky season all year

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For some, Halloween is more than just one night of the year — it's a way of life. Zillow® has identified 13 "boo-tiful" towns where residents can embrace spooky seasonal traditions all year around in welcoming communities with rich histories and plenty of charm.

The George W. Sully House in New Orleans A residence in Savannah

From cobblestone streets lined with trees draped in Spanish moss to hillside ghost towns with legendary tales, each destination offers more than just a good scare. They're also wonderful places to call home. To make the dream a little less haunting, Zillow has included the typical home value and rent in each location.

"Halloween has always been about bringing people together, from trick-or-treating to parades," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "These towns embrace that spirit all year long. And with Zillow tools like BuyAbility SM and the Rent Affordability Calculator , home shoppers can see which of these spooky spots is a financial fit, too."

1. Salem, Massachusetts

Typical home value: $607,354 | Typical monthly rent: $2,655

Salem may be best known for its witchy past, but today it's a vibrant coastal city with historic architecture, thriving shops and easy access to Boston. Every October, the monthlong "Haunted Happenings" festival transforms the city into Halloween central, but its walkability and community spirit make it a treat to live here all year.

2. Sleepy Hollow, New York

Typical home value: $975,045 | Typical monthly rent: $4,215

Perched on the Hudson River just north of Manhattan, Sleepy Hollow blends suburban living with legendary lore. Residents enjoy scenic trails, historic homes and one of the country's most iconic Halloween celebrations, featuring lantern-lit cemetery tours and, of course, the Headless Horseman.

3. Anoka, Minnesota

Typical home value: $325,314 | Typical monthly rent: N/A

Proudly called the "Halloween Capital of the World," Anoka has hosted parades and festivities since 1920. Beyond the pumpkins, it's a family-friendly town with affordable homes and a warm Midwestern welcome.

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

Typical home value: $238,620 | Typical monthly rent: $1,623

Known as "America's Most Haunted City," New Orleans has ghostly legends around every corner. But residents also enjoy colorful architecture, world-class food and a lively cultural scene. Halloween rivals Mardi Gras here, but the spirit of celebration lasts all year.

5. St. Helens, Oregon

Typical home value: $426,176 | Typical monthly rent: $1,895

This charming riverside town embraces its starring role in Disney's Halloweentown with a monthlong "Spirit of Halloweentown" festival. Beyond October, residents appreciate the scenic setting, small-town feel and proximity to Portland.

6. Independence, Kansas

Typical home value: $110,198 | Typical monthly rent: N/A

With one of the lowest home values on the list, Independence offers affordability and small-town pride. Its century-old "Neewollah" festival turns Halloween into a weeklong celebration, showcasing the community's welcoming spirit.

7. Estes Park, Colorado

Typical home value: $683,187 | Typical monthly rent: $2,349

At the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park combines stunning natural beauty with a chilling claim to fame: The Stanley Hotel, which served as inspiration for The Shining. Hiking, wildlife and mountain living balance the town's eerie allure.

8. Savannah, Georgia

Typical home value: $327,947 | Typical monthly rent: $1,802

Savannah's cobblestone streets, centuries-old squares and oak trees draped in Spanish moss provide an atmospheric backdrop for daily life. Known as "America's Most Ghostly City," Savannah is just as renowned for its walkability, art and Southern hospitality.

9. Orlando, Florida

Typical home value: $374,018 | Typical monthly rent: $1,932

While Orlando is famous for its theme parks, locals also enjoy vibrant neighborhoods, sunny weather and year-round activities. Halloween lovers can choose between family-friendly magic and scream-inducing thrills, all just a short drive away.

10. Denton, Texas

Typical home value: $352,464 | Typical monthly rent: $1,550

Named the "Halloween Capital of Texas," Denton celebrates October with coffin races, haunted mazes and live music. Beyond the festivities, this university town has a thriving arts scene, affordable homes and a welcoming community vibe.

11. Rutland, Vermont

Typical home value: $278,983 | Typical monthly rent: $1,475

Rutland is a small city with big Halloween spirit. Its famed Halloween Parade, one of the nation's oldest, fills downtown with creativity and community pride. Beyond October, Rutland's mountain scenery, arts scene and friendly small-town vibe make it a beautiful and spirited place to call home.

12. Bucoda, Washington

Typical home value: $314,934 | Typical monthly rent: N/A

This tiny town has a sizable Halloween reputation. Bucoda's "Boo-Coda Spook-Tacular" includes a hearse procession and ghost-hunting classes, but the real draw is its close-knit, enthusiastic community that embraces the creative spirit all year long.

13. Laconia, New Hampshire

Typical home value: $427,529 | Typical monthly rent: $1,977

Nestled in New Hampshire's Lakes Region, Laconia offers classic New England living with colorful autumns, cozy winters and community-driven events, such as the Laconia Pumpkin Festival. Laconia's small-town charm makes it a perfect place for anyone who loves the season's traditions.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans℠, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+℠, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ). © 2025 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

(ZFIN)

SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.