13 CEMEX aggregates operations recognized for environmental and community efforts by NSSGA

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today 13 of its aggregates operations were honored by the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA), with three operations earning prestigious gold awards, in recognition of their ongoing commitments to environmental excellence and community relations efforts.

CEMEX's Balcones Quarry in New Braunfels, Texas, one of the top volume-producing quarries in the U.S., and CEMEX's Gator Sand Mine in Davenport, Fla., each earned NSSGA Environmental Excellence Gold Awards, in recognition of their dedication to the exemplary use of environmental controls and systems. Three more CEMEX aggregates operations received NSSGA Environmental Excellence Silver Awards, and eight additional operations earned NSSGA Environmental Excellence Bronze Awards.

"At CEMEX, we take pride in being good stewards for the environment, and we strive to pursue excellence while serving as good neighbors in the communities where we operate," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "We are proud of these operations for reaching and maintaining such high standards while serving as examples others can emulate."

CEMEX representatives were presented with the awards during the NSSGA's Legislative Forum event on Nov. 18 in Washington, D.C. The following CEMEX operations were recognized by NSSGA with Environmental Excellence Awards:

Gold Silver

Balcones Quarry New Braunfels, Texas Davenport Sand Mine Davenport, FL Center Hill Quarry Center Hill, FL

Gator Sand Mine Davenport, FL Palmdale Sand Mine Palmdale, FL

Bronze

Brooksville Quarry Brooksville, FL Alico Quarry Ft. Myers, FL St. Catherine Quarry Bushnell, FL Deerfield Sand Mine Tillman, SC







Union Sand Mine Ludowici, GA SCL Quarry Miami, FL Krome Quarry Miami, FL Inglis Quarry Inglis, FL

For community relations, the NSSGA recognized two CEMEX operations for actively engaging their communities and working to improve public perception of crushed stone, sand and gravel operations. CEMEX's Center Hill Quarry in Center Hill, Fla., earned the NSSGA Community Relations Gold Award while CEMEX's Davenport Sand Mine earned the NSSGA Community Relations Bronze Award.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable services. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically-located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

SOURCE CEMEX USA

