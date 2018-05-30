13 Consecutive Years Among NJBIZ's "Best Places to Work" for Affinity Federal Credit Union

Factors for inclusion in NJBIZ's "Best Places to Work" list include the professional environment, work-life balance, and benefits packages provided by the selected organizations. This information is gathered through surveys completed by employees, as well as through policy questionnaires.

"At Affinity, we're dedicated to our employees just as we are our members," said John T. Fenton, President and CEO of Affinity. "It's always a tremendous honor to be named a 'Best Place to Work.' Creating a welcoming and encouraging professional experience is critical to our success and goes a long way toward bolstering our support for members and our strong Community Connected."

Affinity Federal Credit Union employees were honored to accept this award at the annual banquet held this year at iPlay America.

About Affinity Federal Credit Union:

When you become a member of Affinity Federal Credit Union, you belong to something better – a community. With more than 20 branches, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in New Jersey, proudly serving the tri-state area and ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in asset size1. With thousands of businesses, associations, clubs and individuals comprising the Affinity family, we are truly a community connected. Affinity members have access to a network of more than 5,000-shared branches and nearly 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide. As a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), Affinity's products and services are designed to fit member needs, all while offering great rates and fewer fees. From consumer and business banking to auto, real estate, education and personal loans, Affinity offers the right tools for its members' financial success. For more information, please visit affinityfcu.com and follow us on Facebook (AffinityFCU), Instagram (AffinityFCU) and Twitter (@AffinityFCU).

1Source: CUDATA.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/13-consecutive-years-among-njbizs-best-places-to-work-for-affinity-federal-credit-union-300656679.html

SOURCE Affinity Federal Credit Union

Related Links

https://www.affinityfcu.com

