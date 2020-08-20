13 Cunningham Bounds, LLC Attorneys Honored by Best Lawyers®

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve Cunningham Bounds, LLC attorneys have been selected for the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© in their respective areas of legal practice, with three of these attorneys honored with Best Lawyers ® "Lawyer of the Year" awards. Additionally, an early-career attorney was recognized in 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

The Best Lawyers in America listees must be nominated and carefully reviewed by their peers before they qualify for selection. Each selected nominee must exhibit exceptional expertise, career history, and influence. These prestigious recognitions are only the latest in Cunningham Bounds, LLC's long line of notable achievements.

The Cunningham Bounds, LLC attorneys listed in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America are as follows:

William E. Bonner

Commercial Litigation

Gregory B. Breedlove

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Joseph M. Brown Jr.

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Toby D. Brown

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

David S. Cain Jr.

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

J. Brian Duncan Jr.

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

George W. Finkbohner III

Commercial Litigation



Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Robert L. Mitchell

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Steven L. Nicholas

Bet-the-Company Litigation



Commercial Litigation



Litigation - Construction



Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Stephen C. Olen

Banking and Finance Law



Bet-the-Company Litigation



Commercial Litigation



Litigation - Banking and Finance



Litigation - Bankruptcy



Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Lucy E. Tufts

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

David G. Wirtes Jr.

Appellate Practice

Similarly, Best Lawyers ® "Lawyer of the Year" awards are given to attorneys based on scores from the peer-review process. Those with the highest overall peer feedback for their specific region and area of practice gain this distinction.

In Mobile, Attorney George W. Finkbohner III was recognized for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; Attorney Stephen C. Olen was named for Litigation - Banking and Finance; and Attorney David G. Wirtes Jr. was awarded as the Best Lawyers® 2021 Appellate Practice "Lawyer of the Year".

Lastly, Attorney Aaron N. Maples was honored by a 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. This honor is comparable to a listing in The Best Lawyers in America. The difference is that it is reserved for attorneys who are still in the first 10 years of their legal careers.

To read more about attorneys at Cunningham Bounds, LLC and their many accolades, visit https://www.cunninghambounds.com/. Further information about Best Lawyers® can be found at www.bestlawyers.com.

