13 Eritrean Christians Released from Prison

News provided by

The Voice of the Martyrs

09 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of the Martyrs has confirmed 13 Eritrean Christians were released from prison late last month.

These Christian believers, seven women and six men, had been falsely imprisoned for 10 years. Due to security concerns, names of the released prisoners have yet to be made public.

Continue Reading

On July 22nd, VOM sent an email calling on Christians to commit to pray for the release of two Eritrean church leaders on their 7,000th day in prison. VOM also provided information to help Christians email or fax the Eritrean embassy on behalf of imprisoned Christians.

In the days following, more than 10,000 people responded to the email and declared their intention to pray for imprisoned Christians in Eritrea. Just six days later, VOM received word about the release of these 13 believers from local ministry partners inside the country.

Pastor Haile Nayzgi and Dr. Kiflu Gebremeskel, the imprisoned pastors who were the focus of the July 22 email, were not among the released Christians.

"We thank the Lord for the freedom of these brothers and sisters who have been released from prison in Eritrea. We thank Him for intervening on behalf of these 13," said Todd Nettleton, VOM's spokesperson, who met with and interviewed Christians in Eritrea in 2004.

Nettleton expressed gratitude for the 10,000 who responded to the ministry's email and encouraged believers to continue praying.

"Don't stop praying," he said. "There are still more than 300 Christians in Eritrean prisons. Don't stop being a voice for them to the Eritrean embassy. Go today and add your name to the list of those who are committed to pray. Share it with a friend. Share it with your whole church. Share it with your whole Bible study group. Share it with somebody who will join you to pray for more prisoners to be released, including Pastor Haile and Dr. Kiflu."

According to The Voice of the Martyrs' 2023 Global Prayer Guide, Eritrea is classified as a "restricted nation" due to the government's ongoing persecution of Christians. All churches outside the Orthodox, Catholic and Lutheran denominations were ordered to close by the government in 2002.

Since 1997, VOM has tracked persecution of Christians and designated nations or areas where followers of Christ regularly face persecution as either "restricted" or "hostile" in their annual prayer resource.

Add your name online at vom.org/eritreanprisoners.

SOURCE The Voice of the Martyrs

Also from this source

Four Persecuted Christian Women To Share Powerful Stories During Hearts of Fire Virtual Event from The Voice of the Martyrs

The Voice of the Martyrs Recognizes Somali Christian on 2023 Day of the Christian Martyr

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.