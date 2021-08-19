13 Hicks Thomas Attorneys Named to 2022 List of Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen lawyers with premier litigation firm Hicks Thomas LLP have earned recognition in the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation.

Firm Partners John B. Thomas, Robin Harrison, Paul Mitchell, Stephen Loftin, Jay Old and Allen Rustay earned recognition for their expertise in Commercial Litigation. Mr. Thomas earned additional honors for Intellectual Property Litigation, and Mr. Harrison earned additional recognition for Oil & Gas Law.

Additionally, Firm Partner Courtney Ervin earned honors in the area of Energy Law, while J. Stephen Barrick was recognized for his Appellate Law practice, and John Deis earned honors for Construction Litigation.

In his first year on the Best Lawyers list, Firm Partner Stewart Hoffer was recognized in two practice areas: Labor Law Management and Labor and Employment Litigation.

The 2022 edition marks the largest field of Hicks Thomas attorneys to be recognized. The firm credits its success with its commitment to winning and focus on client service.

"Everything we do is done with our clients' overall business goals in mind – it's a promise we've placed first and foremost since we founded this firm," said Mr. Thomas. "So, to be listed among The Best Lawyers in America, which is recognition by our peers, is not only a special honor, but acknowledgment we are on the right path."

Best Lawyers also named three Hicks Thomas attorneys to its list of "Ones to Watch," which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys earlier in their careers. Kasi Chadwick was honored for her work in Commercial Litigation and Labor and Employment Litigation, Kristi Hubbard was recognized for Intellectual Property Law, and Amanda Goldstein earned honors for Commercial Litigation.

The Best Lawyers in America, one of the nation's most respected peer-review attorney guides, is based on confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research. To read more about Hicks Thomas' Best Lawyers visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/hicks-thomas-llp/62934/US

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

