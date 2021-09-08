13 Of The Country's Top- Performing Nonprofits Join Stand Together Foundation's Catalyst Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stand Together Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting bottom-up solutions that empower those in poverty, announced the selection of 13 new nonprofit partners to join its Catalyst Program, designed to help top-performing nonprofits deepen their impact and transform more lives. The six-month curriculum includes individualized leadership and management coaching, access to a peer network for advice and partnerships, and a variety of legal services and software tools to increase their effectiveness.

This will be the 14th cohort of nonprofits to join the Catalyst Program, bringing the community to a total of 212 high-impact organizations operating in nearly all 50 states. Participants will kick off the program on September 22, 2021.

"We can't wait for this remarkable group of 13 nonprofit leaders to join our community of changemakers," said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together Foundation. "They were selected because of their innovative strategies that empower people to escape poverty. It's an honor to help them maximize and expand their impact across the country."

The Catalyst Program is highly selective. Less than 10 percent of applicants are selected after a rigorous vetting process that includes evaluating each organization's leadership, culture, demonstrated outcomes, and ability to scale.

For social entrepreneurs who share Stand Together Foundation's belief in people and bottom-up solutions, this is an opportunity to take their efforts to the next level. The Catalyst Program serves as an on-ramp to long-term partnership with Stand Together Foundation, unlocking access to a community of like-minded nonprofits, influential philanthropists, and business leaders.

The incoming cohort includes one of the most diverse groups of organizations in the Catalyst program's existence. From storytelling classes for incarcerated individuals, to workforce training for young people who are experiencing homelessness, the newest Catalysts represent the creativity and potential of community-driven solutions. The following is a full list of Stand Together Foundation's 14th cohort:

About Stand Together Foundation

Stand Together Foundation is committed to breaking the cycle of poverty in America by driving change from within communities. We are building a community of social entrepreneurs who believe in people, work from the bottom up, and unite with anyone to do right. Since 2016, we have committed $100 million and counting to fuel the innovation of nonprofits throughout the country to build stronger, safer communities where all people can learn, contribute, and realize their full potential. Our goal is to help nonprofit leaders maximize their impact to transform more lives out of poverty. Learn more at www.StandTogetherFoundation.org .

