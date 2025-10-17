13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 17, 2025
Including the Rawlings Gold Glove finalists, 2026 travel expectations, a look at "Adultoween" trends and some of the week's big earnings reports.
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced
While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL and the Chicago Cubs topped the NL, with six finalists each.
- Polaris to Separate Indian Motorcycle into a Standalone Company, Will Sell Majority Stake to Carolwood LP
The close of the transaction is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Polaris is confident in Indian Motorcycle's future success under Carolwood ownership and will maintain a small equity position in the Business after the transaction closes.
- Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Earns Biggest First Week in Music History with Over 4 Million U.S. and Over 5.5 Million Global Album Equivalent Units
Upon release, the album shattered countless records and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking another historic milestone in Swift's career. Dominating across all platforms, The Life of a Showgirl amassed more than 1.5 billion global streams, securing the largest debut of 2025.
- TrueCar to Be Acquired by Founder-Led Strategic and Financial Investor Group in All-Cash Go-Private Transaction
Fair Holdings, Inc., an entity led by TrueCar founder Scott Painter, will acquire the company in an all-cash, go-private transaction at $2.55 per share, or an equity value of approximately $227 million based on current basic shares outstanding.
- Pizza Hut® Revamps Wing Wednesday® with New Lil' Wings Deal
The middle of the week is tough and a bit lackluster, but office lunches, snack breaks and dinner plans don't have to be with Pizza Hut's new Lil' Wings. Lil' Wings are snackable, crispy, fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce or rub. The program kicks off with a new deal designed to hook you up with 20 Lil' Wings for $10.
- Zillow and Esusu partner to expand credit-building for renters nationwide
Under this expansion, any renter — not just those paying rent through Zillow — can now have their on-time rent payments reported to all major credit bureaus for $20 per year. Starting in November, renters simply verify their lease details and payment method, and Zillow and Esusu handle the rest.
- New Ferrero® Survey Reveals "Adultoween" Trend Continues to Soar as Greater Than Half of Adults Want Their Own Adult Halloween Night
The nationwide study also reveals that 65% of adults would rather face a haunted house than running into their ex - proving Halloween offers the ultimate escape from adult reality. Meanwhile, men are driving the personal candy game, with 65% buying extra Halloween candy to save for themselves compared to 55% of women.
- Think Bold and Dream Big: The Live Más Scholarship Returns with $14.5 Million Up for Grabs
The Live Más Scholarship celebrates cultural rebels – the bold and the creative who truly know what it means to Live Más. More than funding, it's momentum: scholars gain access to mentorship, career-building resources, and a national community that helps turn ambition into lifelong opportunity.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Plans to Hire 14,000 Seasonal Teammates for 2025 Holiday Shopping Season
The company's eighth-annual "National Signing Day" will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, marking the official start of this year's recruiting push for seasonal positions.
- S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink Collaboration Brings S&P's Stablecoin Stability Assessments On-Chain
This initiative makes S&P Global Ratings' deep, independent stablecoin risk analysis directly accessible within decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and smart contracts for the first time.
- Unpack '26: Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo Reveal How Travelers Will Explore the World in 2026
From sports you've never heard of to book club retreats, salvaged hotels to farm stays, 2026 trends flip the script on traditional getaways. Plus, Expedia's first-ever Smart Travel Health Check tackles tourism's biggest challenge: overcrowding.
- PODS® Moving Trends Pulse Check: Americans Continue to Head South, While Coastal Exodus Persists
The pulse check is a follow-up to its annual Moving Trends Report released in May, and points to consistent moving patterns seen in recent years: Southeastern and Sun Belt cities remain the most popular destinations, while large coastal metros continue to see significant move-outs.
- ALDI Offers a Full Thanksgiving Meal for $40, Setting the Bar for Other Grocers
For just $40, shoppers can build a full spread for 10 with the Thanksgiving favorites they love – including the turkey and ingredients for nine crowd-pleasing sides.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, earnings season kicked off this week and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for United Airlines, Bank of America, PNC and Abbott.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
