13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Jun 19, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including FOX's plans to acquire Roku, a ranking of the best universities around the world and the return of Fried Apple Pie at McDonald's.
NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Fox Corporation to Acquire Roku, Inc.
FOX will acquire Roku for $160.00 per share in a combination of cash and FOX Class A common stock, valuing Roku at approximately $22 billion in enterprise value. The transaction combines FOX's leading sports, news and entertainment content and the Tubi service, with Roku's leading connected TV platform, The Roku Channel, first-party data and direct relationship with more than 100 million global streaming households.
- U.S. News Unveils 2026-2027 Best Global Universities Rankings
"Our methodology focuses on a school's research mission and scholarly impact, helping students identify institutions that are truly at the forefront of global knowledge creation," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News.
- Urban Outfitters Debuts Second Annual Pride Vinyl Collection, Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Artists and Community Through Music
The exclusive lineup celebrates LGBTQIA+ icons and next-gen voices with 12 limited-edition releases from Reneé Rapp, Kesha, Robyn, Zara Larsson, and more.
- United Celebrates America with Custom 250th Anniversary Livery and Military Pilot Hiring Program Milestone
United's new "Stars and Stripes" livery takes to the skies this summer on a U.S.-built Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-800 featuring a bold red, white and blue design.
- SandboxAQ Signs Definitive Agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce for $500 Million CHIPS R&D Award
The award provides funding to develop novel molecules and formulations for semiconductor manufacturing within four programmatic areas: PFAS-free process chemicals, catalysts, rare earth-free magnets, and battery systems. SandboxAQ will then advance the strongest breakthrough results into scaled domestic manufacturing and commercialization.
- Summer Just Got Sweeter with the Return of McDonald's Fried Apple Pie
Beginning June 23, the OG Fried Apple Pie is back at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time. The all-day menu item features signature filling made with 100% American-grown apples, wrapped in the same golden crunch and flaky fried crust fans remember – or soon won't forget.
- LifeNet Health, NASA, and UNOS Complete First-of-Its-Kind Drone Kidney Transport Study to Help Save More Lives
During the study, the kidneys were biopsied and placed on preservation pumps before and after the flights to assess whether drone transportation affected organ integrity. Temperature, pressure, and altitude were monitored throughout the approximately 15-minute flights. Preliminary findings showed no evidence that the flights negatively affected the organs.
- Crayola Introduces 'All Grown Up' Adult Coloring Line Featuring Markers and Artist-Designed Coloring Books
The new collection invites adults to reawaken the joy of coloring, reconnect with the wonder of making, and remember that creativity is a lifelong journey. Crayola All Grown Up is launching with Alcohol-Based Markers and Acrylic Paint Markers for permanent creativity, and a collection of artist-illustrated Coloring Books for adults with relatable, soul-soothing, and trending themes.
- 4E Therapeutics Acquired by Lilly to Advance Non-Opioid Approach to Chronic Pain
"Seeing this science – years of research into the molecular events that cause pain to become chronic – advance from basic research to clinical development and now to Lilly's pipeline, provides excitement for the opportunity to accelerate new therapies to patients living with chronic pain," said Theodore Price, Ph.D., Co-Founder of 4E Therapeutics and Director of the Center for Advanced Pain Studies at The University of Texas at Dallas.
- Lockheed Martin, GM Defense Collaborate to Strengthen America's Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base
Lockheed Martin and GM Defense will explore opportunities to accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities and innovation by combining Lockheed Martin's defense production expertise with General Motors' advanced industrial capabilities in high-rate commercial manufacturing and engineering.
- Robert Irwin says the boys deserve better! - The wildlife conservationist is the new face of The Lad Collective
"Robert is so authentic and relatable. We love how genuinely passionate he is and know he is the perfect fit to help us encourage men to upgrade their sleep and bedding habits and do better in the bedroom…when it comes to their sheets," said The Lad Collective co-founder Ed Ovenden.
- Southwest Airlines Partners with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Accelerate AI Capabilities and Technology Modernization
As part of this partnership, Southwest will transition from a largely on-premises environment to a cloud-based, AI- and agent-enabled architecture on AWS by 2028—laying the foundation to operate with greater speed, flexibility, and reliability to support the business.
- Life360 and Uber Partner to Help Parents Coordinate Rides From Anywhere
The end of the school year often means more independence for teens and more complicated schedules for parents. As rides to activities and social events increase, families often juggle multiple apps, texts, and check-ins just to keep everyone coordinated and informed. This new integration simplifies that experience while keeping safety and visibility at the center.
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Trending Topics
As press releases related to the World Cup, now in its second week, continued to be sent via PR Newswire, other timely calendar events also saw large numbers of announcements sent across the wire this week: Juneteenth and Father's Day.
View all the latest trending topics, including news for Pride Month and America's 250th anniversary.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
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