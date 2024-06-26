13 UK councils and key services sign up to inploi's candidate experience platform to evolve and personalise hiring and talent acquisition processes

inploi's human-centric approach and personalised talent platform wins competitive tender bid against larger incumbent industry vendors

LONDON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of 13 local authorities and key services in Greater Manchester and Blackpool have selected inploi's candidate experience platform to enhance their talent acquisition programmes, increase hiring efficiencies, and streamline the application process for potential employees. The four-year contract to overhaul greater.jobs is worth a six-figure sum and was won in a competitive pitch against many industry solutions.

The partnership with fast-growth UK software scaleup inploi sees a major upgrade to its talent attraction technology and a significant enhancement of the candidate experience. Contracted by Wigan Borough Council under the banner 'the greater.jobs Collaboration', the council's and key services adopting inploi's platform are Bolton, Bury, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Wigan, alongside Transport for Greater Manchester and Blackpool.

inploi's technology has upgraded and optimised the greater.jobs candidate experience to provide a more seamless, personalised online experience that the existing and future workforce desires. inploi has deployed multiple branded, intuitive careers pages for each of the employers. The platform also provides their people teams with real-time application insights and ROI intelligence through comprehensive analytics and data visualisation.

A number of factors are behind the Collaboration upgrading its talent acquisition process. Pressure on councils is high for well reported reasons, so providing efficiencies in talent acquisition is at the top of the agenda. Additionally, with the UK's labour shortage at almost 1m vacancies, competition for talent is fierce, and organisations need to adapt their processes to remain competitive. Gen Z also comes with an entirely new set of expectations and access requirements via new channels, and with one in seven employees neurodiverse, inploi's platform has been developed specifically for these evolving trends and demands.

Alison Herbert, greater.jobs Project Lead, commented: "There are a number of reasons why we chose inploi, including its creative and analytical response to our requirements, as well as the personal and responsive nature of the company. Our partnership will significantly enhance our candidate experience, easing access for applicants to the hundreds of vacancies across the region. It's an incredibly exciting transformation and will hugely strengthen our ability to compete for talent in today's market."

inploi co-founder and CTPO, Alex Hanson-Smith, added: "This partnership exemplifies how our technology can be used to help organisations future-proof their candidate experience in an increasingly competitive labour market. Our utilisation of AI, vast amounts of data, and robust integrations is already driving efficiencies for some of the UK's largest employers. We hope this will set a new standard for public sector organisations seeking to upgrade from legacy systems."

While inploi's technology works with any system, this project's implementation involved integrating with Jobtrain, Eploy and Pentagull, which between them provide the backend Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) for the local authorities.

To see the new greater.jobs careers site for the Collaboration, visit the portal here https://www.greater.jobs/.

About the Collaboration

greater.jobs is collaboratively owned by the ten local authorities in Greater Manchester, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Transport for Greater Manchester and Blackpool Council, who all advertise their vacancies on the greater.jobs website.

In addition, the greater.jobs central team, advertise vacancies for over 500 external customers across the north-west.

Council consortium:

Blackpool Council

Bolton Council

Bury Council

Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Manchester City Council

Oldham Borough Council

Rochdale Borough Council

Salford City Council

Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Trafford

Transport for Greater Manchester

Wigan Borough Council

About inploi

inploi is a UK-based talent acquisition software scale-up, on a mission to help employers forge authentic connections with the future of their workforce. inploi's platform enables large companies in high-volume hiring sectors to deliver world-class candidate experiences, while maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of their talent acquisition and people teams. inploi's suite of SaaS solutions seamlessly integrates with other HCM systems to maximise their effectiveness and improve hiring outcomes for large employers: cutting recruitment costs, increasing revenue, and filling vacancies with great people. Existing clients include The Compass Group, Bourne Leisure (Haven and Warner Leisure Hotels), wagamama, and the AS Watson Group (Superdrug, Savers, The Perfume Shop).

See the inploi website for more information www.inploi.com.

For further press enquiries, contact Leah Jones on [email protected] or +44 7876 117760.







