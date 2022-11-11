13 Veterans, One Book - Modern American Heroes Tell Stories and Offer Solid Life Advice in New Book Series: 'I Love America'

From author, entrepreneur, and short book publisher, Mike Capuzzi: 'This is a volume of appreciation, inspiration, and action – not politics and tribalism…'

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite Sized Books announced the release of volume one of "I Love America" just in time for Veterans Day. First in a new series, "I Love America" is an homage to the myriad of American heroes who serve proudly and humbly, blessing the country with their dedicated, unwavering service. Filled with helpful advice, hard wisdom, and heart-warming moments, the 13 veteran authors collected in the volume all have a unique lesson to convey. And each chapter ends with a special "Reader's Challenge," giving readers helpful advice on how they can best integrate the lessons they have learned and serve others too. Volume One of "I Love America" is available for purchase by visiting ILoveAmericaBook.com.

"My goal with this book is to move past the easy positions of disdain, cynicism, and opposition between left versus right, blue versus red, you versus me, and move towards common sense, renewed respect, and sensible action for America. If we can get there, that is the day we change the game. And what better first step than to feature your fellow citizens? The men and women who have unselfishly served (and for some, continue to serve) their country's military?"

With advice and stories from 13 of America's veterans, "I Love America" includes:

Exploiting Opportunity: From Cotton Farmer to Fighter Pilot Instructor – by Paul "Roscoe" White, retired 21-year Air Force veteran and fighter pilot instructor

America: Where Dreams Still Come True – by Tracey Brown , author, PTSD survivor, and U.S. Coast Guard veteran

, author, PTSD survivor, and U.S. Coast Guard veteran A Lifetime of Opportunities – by Jody Gatchell , farmer, business owner and mechanic, and U.S. Army veteran

, farmer, business owner and mechanic, and U.S. Army veteran Making a Difference Through Love – by Jamarrion Tabor, U.S. Navy Veteran, entrepreneur, and award-winning business owner

Defending the Constitution and Seeking Empathy – by Candace G. White , triathlete, active-duty U.S. Marine Corps judge advocate, currently serving as Appellate Government Counsel

, triathlete, active-duty U.S. Marine Corps judge advocate, currently serving as Appellate Government Counsel And eight other dynamic authors and U.S. armed services veterans: Andrew Hibbard (Air Force), Jeff Arnold (Army), Brandi Barnard "BB" King (Air Force), Dominic "Slice" Teich (Air Force), Kevin Stokes (Army), John Klesaris (Army), "IRON" Mike Steadman (Marines), and Gary T. Dyer (Marines).

Compiled by Mike Capuzzi, "I Love America" is a series of 13 short, easy-to-read chapters featuring stories, tips, reader challenges, and other interesting ideas to help explore how everyone can collectively work towards helping our nation.

$1.00 from every copy of I Love America—Book 1 sold during the first year will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation – a nonprofit foundation that honors military and first-responders by providing smart-homes and other financial support.

About Mike Capuzzi

The author of 17 books and an Amazon #1 Best Seller, Mike Capuzzi is a nonfiction book coach, short book publisher, and marketing strategist who has helped hundreds of business clients attract new customers and market their products and messages with his unique approach to short, helpful books (called shooks™). Since 1998, Mike has helped thousands of business owners market their business smarter by growing their brand, reaching bigger audiences, and making bigger profits. Shooks™ are the perfect way to communicate a message or brand because they are easy and fast to create, can be read in about an hour, and offer helpful ways for readers to connect with the author. Learn more at: www.BiteSizedBooks.com.

