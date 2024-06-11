13-Year-Old CEO Starts LPSCon: the Convention for Toy Collectors, Coming to Las Vegas July 20th

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LPSCon is a yearly convention and meetup exclusively designed by and for Little Pet Shops lovers and toy collectors. Held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada, this event brings together all enthusiasts to forge new friendships, expand their collections, and connect with like-minded individuals who share the same hobbies and passions.

LPSCon has humble beginnings. In 2016, at just 12 years old, Nana Sarfo started LPSCon in a little park with only a few attendees. Little did she know that the event would grow into a full-scale convention company in just a couple of years.

Nana has always had a knack for entrepreneurship. At 14 years old, she earned the title of "CEO" when she pitched to a board of six investors and got them on board LPSCon. With their mentorship, she turned the event into a full-time operation.

At 15 years old, she was invited as a key speaker to the Manifest Summit and gave her first-ever speech on women's empowerment in business at SITE Global Conference at the Luxor. Nana now attends the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and as a 21-year-old CEO and content creator, her goal for LPSCon remains a safe place for LPS lovers and anyone who feels a little out of place due to their passions.

The convention has grown and improved, becoming an annual event attracting thousands of Las Vegas attendees. LPSCon 2024 will be on July 20th at MEET. We are currently accepting sponsors and press opportunities.

