1315 Capital Closes Two Funds, Raising over $500 Million to Invest in Commercial-Stage Healthcare Companies

News provided by

1315 Capital

23 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Over $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1315 Capital, a private investment firm that provides growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare services, pharmaceutical & medical technology outsourcing, medical technology, and health & wellness companies, today announced the final closes of 1315 Capital III ("Fund III") and 1315 Capital Emerging Growth and Buyout ("EGB"), exceeding the targets of $350 million and $150 million, respectively. Both funds include commitments from endowments, foundations, public and private pensions, business entities, and family offices.

"We are grateful for the partnership of existing and new investors as we continue to support exceptional healthcare teams and companies," said Adele C. Oliva, Founding Partner. Existing investors demonstrated strong support of both funds with a re-up rate, by capital committed, of over 100% from limited partners who invested in 1315 Capital II. 

Both Fund III and EGB target growth equity and buyout investments in commercial stage healthcare businesses that have the potential to scale to $50 million to $150 million of revenue, with a guidepost of greater than $5 million of revenue at time of investment. The two funds give 1315 Capital the flexibility to invest between $5 million and $40 million in minority or majority transactions.

"From the inception of the firm, our goal has been to target high quality management teams that can rapidly scale healthcare companies into large and important businesses that positively impact patients, providers, and the broader healthcare system," said Michael Koby, Founding Partner.  

The firm's team of ten investment professionals have invested across twenty-six companies since the firm's inception and have demonstrated a track record of being active and value-added investors to the management teams. 

About 1315 Capital
1315 Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion of assets under management that provides growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare services, pharmaceutical & medical technology outsourcing, medical technology, and health & wellness companies. 1315 Capital targets both minority and majority investments in companies that the firm believes have the potential, and will work together with founders and management, to scale to a revenue level that is attractive to strategic acquirers and the public markets. For any business leads or questions please contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE 1315 Capital

