133 Bib Gourmands Featured In The 15th Edition Of The MICHELIN Guide New York City

Introduced in 1997, the Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants that earn the attention of Michelin inspectors for an affordable and remarkable dining experience. Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

The diversity of cuisine in New York City is reflected by 34 cuisine types in the Bib Gourmand category. Notable cuisines among the Bib Gourmands include Balkan and Sri Lankan.

New York City Bib Gourmand restaurants are announced one week before the release of the highly anticipated star selection on Monday, Oct. 21. The 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City will go on sale Oct. 23, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99 (ISBN 97820672390050).

Here's the list of new Bib Gourmands, with a short description of each restaurant:

Ammazzacaffè

This Brooklyn kitchen is focused on fresh pasta, including a notable dish of spaghetti with Piave cheese, preserved lemon, bottarga di muggine and breadcrumbs.

Atlas Kitchen

The chef serves up boldly seasoned Hunan cuisine near Columbia University with items such as eel in chili oil and braised lamb with white radish.

Beatstro

The vibrant fare in this Bronx area kitchen includes fried green tomatoes and zesty mojo chicken.

Bohemian Spirit

Found at the National Bohemian Hall on the Upper East Side, this lively tavern offers hearty and traditional European cooking at reasonable prices.

Café Alaia

This charming Italian gem in Scarsdale delights fans with favorites such as spinach and crab stuffed squid and crostata di pere.

Café China

Enticing Sichuan fare such as dan dan noodles and spicy cumin lamb are impressively prepared and offered at a reasonable price point.

Chuan Tian Xia

This elaborate and bustling Sunset Park dining hall serves deftly prepared Sichuan cuisine including whole, parchment-wrapped fish with peppers and bean sprouts.

The Cookery

Pastas are a highlight and the mozzarella is a marvel at this beloved Dobbs Ferry fixture.

Dubrovnik

Much care is devoted to this lovely New Rochelle dining room. The chef imports olive oil from small farmers, chooses the fresh fish daily, selects the wines on the list and even the wood for the massive oven.

Eugene's Diner & Bar

This all-American diner in Port Chester serves up cuisine that is contemporary and creative. The TV dinner du jour is a joyous treat.

Haenyeo

Chef Jenny Kwak's latest restaurant is in Park Slope and her Korean home cooking is bright and delightfully creative.

Klein's

Located at the new Hoxton hotel in Brooklyn, this hip spot offers clever food including salt-roasted baby turnips with crispy pork belly and herbed goat cheese.

Lokanta

Orhan Yegen's Turkish bistro in Astoria is a charming respite that delivers highly enjoyable cuisine worthy of Bib Gourmand recognition.

Maison Yaki

The latest from talented Chef Greg Baxtrom is a unique fusion of French and Japanese cuisine focused on an array of grilled skewers, as well as side dishes like pommes Dauphine.

Maria Restaurant

The kitchen in New Rochelle delights with plates like baked clams, Mom's meatballs, and the dannoli – a cannoli cream-stuffed doughnut.

Memories of Shanghai

It's practically standing room only inside this tiny restaurant, but the craftsmanship of the dumplings is impossible to miss.

Nonna Beppa

This SoHo kitchen serves excellent regional Italian cuisine featuring house-made pasta and imported ingredients.

O:N°

Rice is cooked to order at the table, and small plates include creamed salt cod with shards of squid ink-tinted scorched rice at this new Korean venue.

RaaSa

Chef Peter Beck's cooking at this Elmsford dining room offers fragrant, bright notes and well-calibrated flavors.

Ruffian

This natural wine bar offers 20 counter seats and a concise, well-executed menu.

Sagara

Led by husband and wife team Sagara and Anuradh Hewabajgamage in Staten Island, the dishes are authentic and fit for a feast.

Saint Julivert Fisherie

This luscious new seafood spot features a globally-inspired menu and wine list.

Shiraz Kitchen

This sophisticated Persian dining room in Elmsford serves house-made spreads, traditional stews, and marinated kabobs that anchor a well-prepared menu.

Southern Table

A taste of the south in Westchester is the key in items like shrimp and grits, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, and pecan pie prepared with skill and high quality ingredients.

Spy C Cuisine

The menu is sizeable and wavers between Sichuan and Hunan cooking, but dishes like crispy cucumber salad or braised fish with pickled mustard greens reveal a talented kitchen.

Suyo Gastrofusion

Expect to find pork belly steamed buns and lomo saltado on the menu at this Bronx hotspot.

Van Đa

Showcasing an updated take on Vietnamese cuisine, this new cafe offers reinvented street food signatures and a menu divided by region: Hue, Hanoi and Saigon.

Violet

This charming restaurant is notable for its unique focus on thin, crispy, grilled pizza inspired by the iconic Al Forno in Providence, Rhode Island.

Win Son

The food is pure Taiwanese with a wine list that is 100% natural.

MICHELIN Guide New York Bib Gourmands

ESTABLISHMENT AREA SUB AREA NEW Alley 41 Queens



Amelie Manhattan Upper West Side

Ammazzacaffè Brooklyn Williamsburg NEW Angkor Manhattan Upper East Side

Atla Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Atlas Kitchen Manhattan Upper West Side NEW Atoboy Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Baker & Co. Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Bar Primi Manhattan East Village

Beatstro The Bronx

NEW Bellwether Queens



Bohemian Spirit Manhattan Upper East Side NEW Bunker Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick

Buttermilk Channel Brooklyn Downtown

Café Alaia Westchester

NEW Café China Manhattan Midtown East NEW Cho Dang Gol Manhattan Midtown West

Chuan Tian Xia Brooklyn Sunset Park & Brighton Beach NEW Ciccio Manhattan SoHo & Nolita

Congee Village Manhattan Lower East Side

Convivium Osteria Manhattan Park Slope

Cookery (The) Westchester

NEW Cotenna Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Dim Sum Go Go Manhattan Chinatown & Little Italy

DOMODOMO Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Don Antonio by Starita Manhattan Midtown West

Double Zero Manhattan East Village

Dubrovnik Westchester

NEW Dumpling Galaxy Queens



East Harbor Seafood Palace Brooklyn Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Egg Brooklyn Williamsburg

El Molcajete The Bronx



Enoteca Maria Staten Island



Enzo's The Bronx



Eugene's Diner & Bar Westchester

NEW Falansai Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick

Flower Shop (The) Manhattan Lower East Side

Frankies 457 Spuntino Brooklyn Downtown

Georgian Cuisine (was Georgian Dream Café) Brooklyn Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Glady's Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick

Glasserie Brooklyn Williamsburg

Gran Eléctrica Brooklyn Downtown

Gregory's 26 Corner Taverna Queens



Haenyeo Brooklyn Park Slope NEW Hahm Ji Bach Queens



HanGawi Manhattan Midtown East

Hao Noodle and Tea Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

High Street on Hudson Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Hometown Bar-B-Que Brooklyn Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Houdini Kitchen Laboratory Queens



Hunan Bistro Manhattan East Village

Hunan Café Queens



Hwa Yuan Manhattan Chinatown

J.G. Melon Manhattan Upper East Side

Jin Ramen Manhattan Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights

Katz's Manhattan Lower East Side

Khe-Yo Manhattan TriBeCa

Kiki's Manhattan Lower East Side

Klein's Brooklyn Williamsburg NEW Kubeh Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen Manhattan Midtown West

La Morada The Bronx



Lea Brooklyn Park Slope

Legend of Taste Queens



Little Alley Manhattan Midtown East

Llama Inn Brooklyn Williamsburg

Lokanta Queens

NEW Luzzo's Manhattan East Village

Maison Yaki Brooklyn Park Slope NEW MáLà Project Manhattan East Village

Maria Restaurant Westchester

NEW Mar's Queens



Memories of Shanghai Queens

NEW Mexicosina The Bronx



Mile End Brooklyn Downtown

Miss Ada Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick

Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too Manhattan Upper West Side

Momofuku Noodle Bar Manhattan East Village

Momofuku Ssäm Bar Manhattan East Village

Mu Ramen Queens



New Malaysia Manhattan Chinatown & Little Italy

Nonna Beppa Manhattan SoHo & Nolita NEW Norma Gastronomia Siciliana Manhattan Midtown East

Nyonya Manhattan Chinatown & Little Italy

O:N° Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square NEW Olmsted Brooklyn Park Slope

Oso Manhattan Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights

Paet Rio Queens



Pata Café Queens



Pinch Chinese Manhattan SoHo & Nolita

Pippali Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Prune Manhattan East Village

Purple Yam Brooklyn Park Slope

RaaSa Westchester

NEW Ribalta Manhattan Greenwich & West Village

Roberta's Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick

Rubirosa Manhattan SoHo & Nolita

Ruffian Manhattan East Village NEW Runner & Stone Brooklyn Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Russ & Daughters Cafe Manhattan Lower East Side

Sagara Staten Island

NEW Saint Julivert Fisherie Brooklyn Downtown NEW San Matteo Manhattan Upper East Side

Shalom Japan Brooklyn Williamsburg

Shiraz Kitchen Westchester

NEW Sip Sak Manhattan Midtown East

Soba-Ya Manhattan East Village

Somtum Der Manhattan East Village

Sottocasa Brooklyn Downtown

Southern Table Westchester

NEW Speedy Romeo Brooklyn Fort Greene & Bushwick

Spy C Cuisine Queens

NEW Suyo Gastrofusion The Bronx

NEW Sweet Yummy House Queens



Tang Hot Pot Manhattan Lower East Side

Tanoreen Brooklyn Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Tomiño Manhattan Chinatown

Tonchin Manhattan Midtown West

Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi Queens



Tra Di Noi The Bronx



Turkish Kitchen Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

21 Greenpoint Brooklyn Williamsburg

Ugly Baby Brooklyn Downtown

Ulivo Manhattan Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Una Pizza Napoletana Manhattan Lower East Side

Van Đa Manhattan East Village NEW Vida Staten Island



Vinum Staten Island



Violet Manhattan East Village NEW Win Son Brooklyn Williamsburg NEW Xixa Brooklyn Williamsburg

zero otto nove The Bronx



Zoma Manhattan Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights



About Michelin

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America ( www.michelinman.com ) employs about 22,700 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com .

SOURCE Michelin

Related Links

http://www.MichelinMedia.com

