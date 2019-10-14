133 Bib Gourmands Featured In The 15th Edition Of The MICHELIN Guide New York City

29 newcomers earn Bib Gourmand awards in the new selection

Oct 14, 2019, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released its list of 133 restaurants in New York City that received the Bib Gourmand distinction, featuring 29 new additions. Inspectors extended their reach to Westchester County in the newest edition of the 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City.

Introduced in 1997, the Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants that earn the attention of Michelin inspectors for an affordable and remarkable dining experience. Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

The diversity of cuisine in New York City is reflected by 34 cuisine types in the Bib Gourmand category. Notable cuisines among the Bib Gourmands include Balkan and Sri Lankan.

New York City Bib Gourmand restaurants are announced one week before the release of the highly anticipated star selection on Monday, Oct. 21. The 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City will go on sale Oct. 23, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99 (ISBN 97820672390050).

Here's the list of new Bib Gourmands, with a short description of each restaurant:

Ammazzacaffè
This Brooklyn kitchen is focused on fresh pasta, including a notable dish of spaghetti with Piave cheese, preserved lemon, bottarga di muggine and breadcrumbs.

Atlas Kitchen
The chef serves up boldly seasoned Hunan cuisine near Columbia University with items such as eel in chili oil and braised lamb with white radish.

Beatstro
The vibrant fare in this Bronx area kitchen includes fried green tomatoes and zesty mojo chicken.

Bohemian Spirit
Found at the National Bohemian Hall on the Upper East Side, this lively tavern offers hearty and traditional European cooking at reasonable prices.

Café Alaia
This charming Italian gem in Scarsdale delights fans with favorites such as spinach and crab stuffed squid and crostata di pere.

Café China
Enticing Sichuan fare such as dan dan noodles and spicy cumin lamb are impressively prepared and offered at a reasonable price point.

Chuan Tian Xia
This elaborate and bustling Sunset Park dining hall serves deftly prepared Sichuan cuisine including whole, parchment-wrapped fish with peppers and bean sprouts.

The Cookery
Pastas are a highlight and the mozzarella is a marvel at this beloved Dobbs Ferry fixture.

Dubrovnik
Much care is devoted to this lovely New Rochelle dining room. The chef imports olive oil from small farmers, chooses the fresh fish daily, selects the wines on the list and even the wood for the massive oven.

Eugene's Diner & Bar
This all-American diner in Port Chester serves up cuisine that is contemporary and creative. The TV dinner du jour is a joyous treat.

Haenyeo
Chef Jenny Kwak's latest restaurant is in Park Slope and her Korean home cooking is bright and delightfully creative.

Klein's
Located at the new Hoxton hotel in Brooklyn, this hip spot offers clever food including salt-roasted baby turnips with crispy pork belly and herbed goat cheese.

Lokanta
Orhan Yegen's Turkish bistro in Astoria is a charming respite that delivers highly enjoyable cuisine worthy of Bib Gourmand recognition.

Maison Yaki
The latest from talented Chef Greg Baxtrom is a unique fusion of French and Japanese cuisine focused on an array of grilled skewers, as well as side dishes like pommes Dauphine.

Maria Restaurant
The kitchen in New Rochelle delights with plates like baked clams, Mom's meatballs, and the dannoli – a cannoli cream-stuffed doughnut.

Memories of Shanghai
It's practically standing room only inside this tiny restaurant, but the craftsmanship of the dumplings is impossible to miss.

Nonna Beppa
This SoHo kitchen serves excellent regional Italian cuisine featuring house-made pasta and imported ingredients.

O:N°
Rice is cooked to order at the table, and small plates include creamed salt cod with shards of squid ink-tinted scorched rice at this new Korean venue.

RaaSa
Chef Peter Beck's cooking at this Elmsford dining room offers fragrant, bright notes and well-calibrated flavors.

Ruffian
This natural wine bar offers 20 counter seats and a concise, well-executed menu.

Sagara
Led by husband and wife team Sagara and Anuradh Hewabajgamage in Staten Island, the dishes are authentic and fit for a feast.

Saint Julivert Fisherie
This luscious new seafood spot features a globally-inspired menu and wine list.

Shiraz Kitchen
This sophisticated Persian dining room in Elmsford serves house-made spreads, traditional stews, and marinated kabobs that anchor a well-prepared menu.

Southern Table
A taste of the south in Westchester is the key in items like shrimp and grits, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, and pecan pie prepared with skill and high quality ingredients.

Spy C Cuisine
The menu is sizeable and wavers between Sichuan and Hunan cooking, but dishes like crispy cucumber salad or braised fish with pickled mustard greens reveal a talented kitchen.

Suyo Gastrofusion
Expect to find pork belly steamed buns and lomo saltado on the menu at this Bronx hotspot.

Van Đa
Showcasing an updated take on Vietnamese cuisine, this new cafe offers reinvented street food signatures and a menu divided by region: Hue, Hanoi and Saigon.

Violet
This charming restaurant is notable for its unique focus on thin, crispy, grilled pizza inspired by the iconic Al Forno in Providence, Rhode Island.

Win Son
The food is pure Taiwanese with a wine list that is 100% natural.

MICHELIN Guide New York Bib Gourmands


ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

NEW

Alley 41

Queens

Amelie

Manhattan

Upper West Side

Ammazzacaffè

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

NEW

Angkor

Manhattan

Upper East Side

Atla

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Atlas Kitchen

Manhattan

Upper West Side

NEW

Atoboy

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Baker & Co.

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Bar Primi

Manhattan

East Village

Beatstro

The Bronx

NEW

Bellwether

Queens

Bohemian Spirit

Manhattan

Upper East Side

NEW

Bunker

Brooklyn

Fort Greene & Bushwick

Buttermilk Channel

Brooklyn

Downtown

Café Alaia

Westchester

NEW

Café China

Manhattan

Midtown East

NEW

Cho Dang Gol

Manhattan

Midtown West

Chuan Tian Xia

Brooklyn

Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

NEW

Ciccio

Manhattan

SoHo & Nolita

Congee Village

Manhattan

Lower East Side

Convivium Osteria

Manhattan

Park Slope

Cookery (The)

Westchester

NEW

Cotenna

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Dim Sum Go Go

Manhattan

Chinatown & Little Italy

DOMODOMO

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Don Antonio by Starita

Manhattan

Midtown West

Double Zero

Manhattan

East Village

Dubrovnik

Westchester

NEW

Dumpling Galaxy

Queens

East Harbor Seafood Palace

Brooklyn

Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Egg

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

El Molcajete

The Bronx

Enoteca Maria

Staten Island

Enzo's

The Bronx

Eugene's Diner & Bar

Westchester

NEW

Falansai

Brooklyn

Fort Greene & Bushwick

Flower Shop (The)

Manhattan

Lower East Side

Frankies 457 Spuntino

Brooklyn

Downtown

Georgian Cuisine (was Georgian Dream Café)

Brooklyn

Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Glady's

Brooklyn

Fort Greene & Bushwick

Glasserie

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

Gran Eléctrica

Brooklyn

Downtown

Gregory's 26 Corner Taverna

Queens

Haenyeo

Brooklyn

Park Slope

NEW

Hahm Ji Bach

Queens

HanGawi

Manhattan

Midtown East

Hao Noodle and Tea

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

High Street on Hudson

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Hometown Bar-B-Que

Brooklyn

Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Houdini Kitchen Laboratory

Queens

Hunan Bistro

Manhattan

East Village

Hunan Café

Queens

Hwa Yuan

Manhattan

Chinatown

J.G. Melon

Manhattan

Upper East Side

Jin Ramen

Manhattan

Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights

Katz's

Manhattan

Lower East Side

Khe-Yo

Manhattan

TriBeCa

Kiki's

Manhattan

Lower East Side

Klein's

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

NEW

Kubeh

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen

Manhattan

Midtown West

La Morada

The Bronx

Lea

Brooklyn

Park Slope

Legend of Taste

Queens

Little Alley

Manhattan

Midtown East

Llama Inn

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

Lokanta

Queens

NEW

Luzzo's

Manhattan

East Village

Maison Yaki

Brooklyn

Park Slope

NEW

MáLà Project

Manhattan

East Village

Maria Restaurant

Westchester

NEW

Mar's

Queens

Memories of Shanghai

Queens

NEW

Mexicosina

The Bronx

Mile End

Brooklyn

Downtown

Miss Ada

Brooklyn

Fort Greene & Bushwick

Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too

Manhattan

Upper West Side

Momofuku Noodle Bar

Manhattan

East Village

Momofuku Ssäm Bar

Manhattan

East Village

Mu Ramen

Queens

New Malaysia

Manhattan

Chinatown & Little Italy

Nonna Beppa

Manhattan

SoHo & Nolita

NEW

Norma Gastronomia Siciliana

Manhattan

Midtown East

Nyonya

Manhattan

Chinatown & Little Italy

O:N°

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

NEW

Olmsted

Brooklyn

Park Slope

Oso

Manhattan

Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights

Paet Rio

Queens

Pata Café

Queens

Pinch Chinese

Manhattan

SoHo & Nolita

Pippali

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Prune

Manhattan

East Village

Purple Yam

Brooklyn

Park Slope

RaaSa

Westchester

NEW

Ribalta

Manhattan

Greenwich & West Village

Roberta's

Brooklyn

Fort Greene & Bushwick

Rubirosa

Manhattan

SoHo & Nolita

Ruffian

Manhattan

East Village

NEW

Runner & Stone

Brooklyn

Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Russ & Daughters Cafe

Manhattan

Lower East Side

Sagara

Staten Island

NEW

Saint Julivert Fisherie

Brooklyn

Downtown

NEW

San Matteo

Manhattan

Upper East Side

Shalom Japan

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

Shiraz Kitchen

Westchester

NEW

Sip Sak

Manhattan

Midtown East

Soba-Ya

Manhattan

East Village

Somtum Der

Manhattan

East Village

Sottocasa

Brooklyn

Downtown

Southern Table

Westchester

NEW

Speedy Romeo

Brooklyn

Fort Greene & Bushwick

Spy C Cuisine

Queens

NEW

Suyo Gastrofusion

The Bronx

NEW

Sweet Yummy House

Queens

Tang Hot Pot

Manhattan

Lower East Side

Tanoreen

Brooklyn

Sunset Park & Brighton Beach

Tomiño

Manhattan

Chinatown

Tonchin

Manhattan

Midtown West

Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi

Queens

Tra Di Noi

The Bronx

Turkish Kitchen

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

21 Greenpoint

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

Ugly Baby

Brooklyn

Downtown

Ulivo

Manhattan

Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square

Una Pizza Napoletana

Manhattan

Lower East Side

Van Đa

Manhattan

East Village

NEW

Vida

Staten Island

Vinum

Staten Island

Violet

Manhattan

East Village

NEW

Win Son

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

NEW

Xixa

Brooklyn

Williamsburg

zero otto nove

The Bronx

Zoma

Manhattan

Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights

Oct 14, 2019, 11:00 ET