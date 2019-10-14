133 Bib Gourmands Featured In The 15th Edition Of The MICHELIN Guide New York City
29 newcomers earn Bib Gourmand awards in the new selection
Oct 14, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released its list of 133 restaurants in New York City that received the Bib Gourmand distinction, featuring 29 new additions. Inspectors extended their reach to Westchester County in the newest edition of the 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City.
Introduced in 1997, the Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants that earn the attention of Michelin inspectors for an affordable and remarkable dining experience. Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).
The diversity of cuisine in New York City is reflected by 34 cuisine types in the Bib Gourmand category. Notable cuisines among the Bib Gourmands include Balkan and Sri Lankan.
New York City Bib Gourmand restaurants are announced one week before the release of the highly anticipated star selection on Monday, Oct. 21. The 2020 MICHELIN Guide New York City will go on sale Oct. 23, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99 (ISBN 97820672390050).
Here's the list of new Bib Gourmands, with a short description of each restaurant:
Ammazzacaffè
This Brooklyn kitchen is focused on fresh pasta, including a notable dish of spaghetti with Piave cheese, preserved lemon, bottarga di muggine and breadcrumbs.
Atlas Kitchen
The chef serves up boldly seasoned Hunan cuisine near Columbia University with items such as eel in chili oil and braised lamb with white radish.
Beatstro
The vibrant fare in this Bronx area kitchen includes fried green tomatoes and zesty mojo chicken.
Bohemian Spirit
Found at the National Bohemian Hall on the Upper East Side, this lively tavern offers hearty and traditional European cooking at reasonable prices.
Café Alaia
This charming Italian gem in Scarsdale delights fans with favorites such as spinach and crab stuffed squid and crostata di pere.
Café China
Enticing Sichuan fare such as dan dan noodles and spicy cumin lamb are impressively prepared and offered at a reasonable price point.
Chuan Tian Xia
This elaborate and bustling Sunset Park dining hall serves deftly prepared Sichuan cuisine including whole, parchment-wrapped fish with peppers and bean sprouts.
The Cookery
Pastas are a highlight and the mozzarella is a marvel at this beloved Dobbs Ferry fixture.
Dubrovnik
Much care is devoted to this lovely New Rochelle dining room. The chef imports olive oil from small farmers, chooses the fresh fish daily, selects the wines on the list and even the wood for the massive oven.
Eugene's Diner & Bar
This all-American diner in Port Chester serves up cuisine that is contemporary and creative. The TV dinner du jour is a joyous treat.
Haenyeo
Chef Jenny Kwak's latest restaurant is in Park Slope and her Korean home cooking is bright and delightfully creative.
Klein's
Located at the new Hoxton hotel in Brooklyn, this hip spot offers clever food including salt-roasted baby turnips with crispy pork belly and herbed goat cheese.
Lokanta
Orhan Yegen's Turkish bistro in Astoria is a charming respite that delivers highly enjoyable cuisine worthy of Bib Gourmand recognition.
Maison Yaki
The latest from talented Chef Greg Baxtrom is a unique fusion of French and Japanese cuisine focused on an array of grilled skewers, as well as side dishes like pommes Dauphine.
Maria Restaurant
The kitchen in New Rochelle delights with plates like baked clams, Mom's meatballs, and the dannoli – a cannoli cream-stuffed doughnut.
Memories of Shanghai
It's practically standing room only inside this tiny restaurant, but the craftsmanship of the dumplings is impossible to miss.
Nonna Beppa
This SoHo kitchen serves excellent regional Italian cuisine featuring house-made pasta and imported ingredients.
O:N°
Rice is cooked to order at the table, and small plates include creamed salt cod with shards of squid ink-tinted scorched rice at this new Korean venue.
RaaSa
Chef Peter Beck's cooking at this Elmsford dining room offers fragrant, bright notes and well-calibrated flavors.
Ruffian
This natural wine bar offers 20 counter seats and a concise, well-executed menu.
Sagara
Led by husband and wife team Sagara and Anuradh Hewabajgamage in Staten Island, the dishes are authentic and fit for a feast.
Saint Julivert Fisherie
This luscious new seafood spot features a globally-inspired menu and wine list.
Shiraz Kitchen
This sophisticated Persian dining room in Elmsford serves house-made spreads, traditional stews, and marinated kabobs that anchor a well-prepared menu.
Southern Table
A taste of the south in Westchester is the key in items like shrimp and grits, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, and pecan pie prepared with skill and high quality ingredients.
Spy C Cuisine
The menu is sizeable and wavers between Sichuan and Hunan cooking, but dishes like crispy cucumber salad or braised fish with pickled mustard greens reveal a talented kitchen.
Suyo Gastrofusion
Expect to find pork belly steamed buns and lomo saltado on the menu at this Bronx hotspot.
Van Đa
Showcasing an updated take on Vietnamese cuisine, this new cafe offers reinvented street food signatures and a menu divided by region: Hue, Hanoi and Saigon.
Violet
This charming restaurant is notable for its unique focus on thin, crispy, grilled pizza inspired by the iconic Al Forno in Providence, Rhode Island.
Win Son
The food is pure Taiwanese with a wine list that is 100% natural.
|
MICHELIN Guide New York Bib Gourmands
|
ESTABLISHMENT
|
AREA
|
SUB AREA
|
NEW
|
Alley 41
|
Queens
|
Amelie
|
Manhattan
|
Upper West Side
|
Ammazzacaffè
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
NEW
|
Angkor
|
Manhattan
|
Upper East Side
|
Atla
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Atlas Kitchen
|
Manhattan
|
Upper West Side
|
NEW
|
Atoboy
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Baker & Co.
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Bar Primi
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Beatstro
|
The Bronx
|
NEW
|
Bellwether
|
Queens
|
Bohemian Spirit
|
Manhattan
|
Upper East Side
|
NEW
|
Bunker
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Buttermilk Channel
|
Brooklyn
|
Downtown
|
Café Alaia
|
Westchester
|
NEW
|
Café China
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
NEW
|
Cho Dang Gol
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Chuan Tian Xia
|
Brooklyn
|
Sunset Park & Brighton Beach
|
NEW
|
Ciccio
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Congee Village
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Convivium Osteria
|
Manhattan
|
Park Slope
|
Cookery (The)
|
Westchester
|
NEW
|
Cotenna
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Dim Sum Go Go
|
Manhattan
|
Chinatown & Little Italy
|
DOMODOMO
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Don Antonio by Starita
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Double Zero
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Dubrovnik
|
Westchester
|
NEW
|
Dumpling Galaxy
|
Queens
|
East Harbor Seafood Palace
|
Brooklyn
|
Sunset Park & Brighton Beach
|
Egg
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
El Molcajete
|
The Bronx
|
Enoteca Maria
|
Staten Island
|
Enzo's
|
The Bronx
|
Eugene's Diner & Bar
|
Westchester
|
NEW
|
Falansai
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Flower Shop (The)
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Frankies 457 Spuntino
|
Brooklyn
|
Downtown
|
Georgian Cuisine (was Georgian Dream Café)
|
Brooklyn
|
Sunset Park & Brighton Beach
|
Glady's
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Glasserie
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
Gran Eléctrica
|
Brooklyn
|
Downtown
|
Gregory's 26 Corner Taverna
|
Queens
|
Haenyeo
|
Brooklyn
|
Park Slope
|
NEW
|
Hahm Ji Bach
|
Queens
|
HanGawi
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Hao Noodle and Tea
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
High Street on Hudson
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Hometown Bar-B-Que
|
Brooklyn
|
Sunset Park & Brighton Beach
|
Houdini Kitchen Laboratory
|
Queens
|
Hunan Bistro
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Hunan Café
|
Queens
|
Hwa Yuan
|
Manhattan
|
Chinatown
|
J.G. Melon
|
Manhattan
|
Upper East Side
|
Jin Ramen
|
Manhattan
|
Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights
|
Katz's
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Khe-Yo
|
Manhattan
|
TriBeCa
|
Kiki's
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Klein's
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
NEW
|
Kubeh
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
La Morada
|
The Bronx
|
Lea
|
Brooklyn
|
Park Slope
|
Legend of Taste
|
Queens
|
Little Alley
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Llama Inn
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
Lokanta
|
Queens
|
NEW
|
Luzzo's
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Maison Yaki
|
Brooklyn
|
Park Slope
|
NEW
|
MáLà Project
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Maria Restaurant
|
Westchester
|
NEW
|
Mar's
|
Queens
|
Memories of Shanghai
|
Queens
|
NEW
|
Mexicosina
|
The Bronx
|
Mile End
|
Brooklyn
|
Downtown
|
Miss Ada
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too
|
Manhattan
|
Upper West Side
|
Momofuku Noodle Bar
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Momofuku Ssäm Bar
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Mu Ramen
|
Queens
|
New Malaysia
|
Manhattan
|
Chinatown & Little Italy
|
Nonna Beppa
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
NEW
|
Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Nyonya
|
Manhattan
|
Chinatown & Little Italy
|
O:N°
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
NEW
|
Olmsted
|
Brooklyn
|
Park Slope
|
Oso
|
Manhattan
|
Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights
|
Paet Rio
|
Queens
|
Pata Café
|
Queens
|
Pinch Chinese
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Pippali
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Prune
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Purple Yam
|
Brooklyn
|
Park Slope
|
RaaSa
|
Westchester
|
NEW
|
Ribalta
|
Manhattan
|
Greenwich & West Village
|
Roberta's
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Rubirosa
|
Manhattan
|
SoHo & Nolita
|
Ruffian
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
NEW
|
Runner & Stone
|
Brooklyn
|
Sunset Park & Brighton Beach
|
Russ & Daughters Cafe
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Sagara
|
Staten Island
|
NEW
|
Saint Julivert Fisherie
|
Brooklyn
|
Downtown
|
NEW
|
San Matteo
|
Manhattan
|
Upper East Side
|
Shalom Japan
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
Shiraz Kitchen
|
Westchester
|
NEW
|
Sip Sak
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown East
|
Soba-Ya
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Somtum Der
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
Sottocasa
|
Brooklyn
|
Downtown
|
Southern Table
|
Westchester
|
NEW
|
Speedy Romeo
|
Brooklyn
|
Fort Greene & Bushwick
|
Spy C Cuisine
|
Queens
|
NEW
|
Suyo Gastrofusion
|
The Bronx
|
NEW
|
Sweet Yummy House
|
Queens
|
Tang Hot Pot
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Tanoreen
|
Brooklyn
|
Sunset Park & Brighton Beach
|
Tomiño
|
Manhattan
|
Chinatown
|
Tonchin
|
Manhattan
|
Midtown West
|
Tong Sam Gyup Goo Yi
|
Queens
|
Tra Di Noi
|
The Bronx
|
Turkish Kitchen
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
21 Greenpoint
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
Ugly Baby
|
Brooklyn
|
Downtown
|
Ulivo
|
Manhattan
|
Gramercy, Flatiron & Union Square
|
Una Pizza Napoletana
|
Manhattan
|
Lower East Side
|
Van Đa
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
NEW
|
Vida
|
Staten Island
|
Vinum
|
Staten Island
|
Violet
|
Manhattan
|
East Village
|
NEW
|
Win Son
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
NEW
|
Xixa
|
Brooklyn
|
Williamsburg
|
zero otto nove
|
The Bronx
|
Zoma
|
Manhattan
|
Harlem, Morningside & Washington Heights
About Michelin
Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 people and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.
